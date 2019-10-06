19 Arrested For Running Prostitution Racket From Ghaziabad Spas: Police

Among the arrested was the woman kingpin of the racket, the police said. (Representational)

Nineteen people, including nine women, were arrested during a raid by Indirapuram police on three spas in connection with an alleged prostitution racket run from their premises.

Among the arrested was the woman kingpin of the racket, Assistant Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said.

All three centres were using Whatsapp for soliciting customers by sending photographs of the women, he said.

Following a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the three centres at Raj Hans Plaza shopping centre on Saturday night.

"Nine females and 10 males were found in compromising position. They have been arrested under human trafficking prevention Act," he said, adding the police recovered 24 mobile phones, Rs 16,000 and contraceptives.

The sub-divisional magistrate of the city was also present during raid.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.