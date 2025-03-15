Mumbai Police Bust Sex Racket; 4 Female Actors Rescued, Man Arrested

The Mumbai police on Friday busted a prostitution racket and rescued four struggling female actors from a hotel in Powai area of the city, officials said.

The Powai police took the action based on a tip-off, they said.

"Following specific information, the police laid a trap at the hotel and apprehended a man, identified as Shyam Sunder Arora, for pushing women into flesh trade. Four struggling female actors were rescued," an official said.

One of the victims has worked in Hindi television serials, he said.

A case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered against the accused man and his aide at the Powai Police Station, he said, adding that a probe into the case was on.

