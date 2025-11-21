Zomato's New Contact Sharing Feature: Restaurants Approve, Users Feel "Uncomfortable"

Zomato has begun testing a new feature that could change how restaurants and diners interact - and it's already stirring up lively debate online. In a LinkedIn post, Zomato CEO Aditya Mangla explained that customers will soon have the option to voluntarily share their phone numbers with restaurants to receive promotional updates directly. While the food service industry is celebrating the move as a long-awaited win, users online appear divided. Some see transparency and choice, while others fear spam, discomfort, and privacy concerns. As the feature rolls out gradually, the conversation around data sharing, restaurant marketing and customer control has intensified across the F&B space.

What Zomato's New Feature Will Do And How It Works

In his LinkedIn post, Mangla said the company is in the "early stages" of introducing an optional opt-in setting. Here's how it works:

Customers can choose to share their phone number with restaurants they order from.

Only the phone number will be shared - no additional personal details.

Zomato emphasised that the process is neither automatic nor hidden.

A screenshot shared by Mangla shows the prompt displayed to users. It reads, "Share your phone number with restaurants you order from, to receive offers directly from them?" Further, "Once shared, this info cannot be withdrawn. By consenting, you agree to the T&C and Privacy Policy."

Mangla urged users to review the screenshots and share feedback. See post here.

Users Respond With Mixed Reactions

The comments on the Zomato CEO's post showcase both hesitation and support.

Concerns Over Privacy And Clarity

Some users felt the feature's wording did not clearly state which restaurants receive the number - only the current one, or all future ones?

The user wrote, "From the pop-up, it's not very clear if Zomato will share the customer's number with the current order's restaurant or all restaurants in the future... I might be okay sharing it with one place, but uncomfortable sharing it with all."

Another highlighted fear of misuse: "Sharing my number directly makes me uncomfortable. It would be better if restaurants could send offers via the Zomato app instead of calling or WhatsApping me."

Support For Transparency

Others welcomed the clarity behind the rollout. One wrote, "Appreciate the transparency here... letting users choose feels fair. Curious to see how customers respond."

Several users also noted that this could help restaurants communicate more effectively with their regulars.

Restaurants Applaud the Move

For restaurants, this is a long-awaited step. The F&B industry has repeatedly voiced concerns about what it calls "unfair practices" by delivery aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy when it comes to consumer data access.

The new feature, industry insiders say, will:

Help restaurants know who their customers are.

Allow personalised service and more efficient marketing.

Provide clarity on customer frequency across online and offline orders.

Offer better insights into geographical order patterns.

Currently, delivery platforms only share macro-level data such as order radius or preparation time, not customer-specific details.

The Times of India quoted Sagar Daryani, president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and co-founder & CEO of Wow! Momo Foods, saying, "As of now, we don't know how often a customer is ordering on Zomato and Swiggy... In a way, we are blindsided, and our marketing costs are not funnelled properly." He added that NRAI is also in discussions with Swiggy to introduce a similar feature.