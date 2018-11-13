World Diabetes Day 2018: How Giloy Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels

World Diabetes Day is observed on 14th November every year. It is commemorated to raise awareness of a condition that millions of people all around the world live with every day. The World Diabetes Day works with the World Health Organisation in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin or the body is not able to use insulin to its best ability; all this results in spiked blood sugar levels. While most health experts suggest eating a healthy diet and engaging in exercises, Ayurveda, the ancient science, has some Ayurvedic herbal remedies to manage blood sugar levels and control diabetes, also called madhumeh. One of the herbs that Ayurveda believes in is giloy or Tinospora cordifolia, which is also known as the Ayurvedic root of immortality. Let's look at how giloy helps in managing diabetes.

Giloy for diabetes | How giloy helps in managing blood sugar levels

Giloy is herbaceous vine that is indigenous to the tropical areas of India, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka and is said to be useful in managing type-2 diabetes. This plant is known to have been mentioned in the ancient Indian texts of Ayurveda as Madhunashini, which in Sanskrit literally means 'destroyer of sugar.' Giloy is said to be a magical herb, which deals with a plethora of health problems, including diabetes. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-arthritic, anti-allergic, anti-malarial, and anti-diabetic properties. Here's how it helps in dealing with diabetes:

Giloy helps in the production of insulin.

It has the capacity to burn excess glucose, which further helps in reducing blood sugar levels.

Giloy also acts as a hypoglycaemic agent that helps manage diabetes well. This agent also helps in lowering blood sugar levels and lipids.

As per a study, giloy has significant anti-diabetic activity and has an efficacy of 40 percent to 80 percent compared to insulin.

Giloy helps in improving digestion, which is a crucial aspect in managing diabetes.

How to use giloy to manage diabetes?

One of the best ways to use giloy is to prepare its juice that is said to work wonders in diabetic. All you need to do is to take stems and leaves of giloy and blend it into a blender. Add some water to it and blend it again. Now, strain out the juice and add some lemon juice to it. Drink it in the morning to see effective results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.