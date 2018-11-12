World Diabetes Day 2018: 6 High-Protein Snacks Diabetics Should Eat To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

The world will be observing World Diabetes Day 2018 on 14th November. World Diabetes Day is a global awareness campaign that focusses on diabetes mellitus that is increasing in numbers worldwide. Diabetes is a chronic condition in which body's ability to process blood glucose is impaired. It has turned out to be one of the most common health conditions in the recent times. While it cannot be cured completely, diabetes can be well-managed by eating a healthy diet, exercising and leading a fit lifestyle. If you are suffering from diabetes, chances are your body is not able to metabolise carbohydrates properly, which further results in high blood sugar. Therefore, it is important to take care of your diet. Most diabetics are advised to eat small frequent meals to ensure that the blood sugar levels do not spike instantly. Moreover, they are asked to have a carbohydrate-controlled diet and instead include more proteins. According to the American Diabetes Association, include a source of protein at each meal, even if it means you are consuming snacks. So, if you are not sure of protein-rich snacks, then we are here to help.

How does protein helps in managing diabetes?

The addition of right amount of protein in your diet may help manage diabetes well. First, it will help keep you fuller for longer and kill your cravings, which will further result in weight loss, stabilising blood sugar levels. Pairing protein-rich foods with carbohydrates will prevent the carbs from spiking your blood sugar levels instantly. Additionally, protein causes your stomach to empty more slowly; this in turn delays the starch from reaching your gut, where it is turned into glucose before entering your bloodstream. This delayed gastric emptying will prevent sharp spikes in the glucose levels.

Protein-rich snacks for diabetics | Protein-rich snacks to manage blood sugar levels

1. Unsweetened yogurt

A small bowlful of unsweetened yogurt contains about 13 grams of protein, or 26 percent of the daily value for an individual on a 2,000-calorie diet. Yogurt is not only a good source of protein, but also calcium, and is known to be a low-carbohydrate snack. Add some vegetables in it to make it healthier.

2. Cottage cheese (paneer)

Non-fat cheese provides about 12 grams of protein and it is a good source of calcium. You could add some sunflower seeds or nuts to it in order to add unsaturated fats. Choose reduced-fat cottage cheese instead of regular one to reduce the risk of cholesterol and heart diseases.

3. Almonds along with dried fruits

For a power-packed diabetes snack that is crunchy and sweet, try eating a mix of almonds and dried fruits. Almonds limit the blood sugar spike and they leave you feeling fuller, as per a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition. While they are calorie dense, make sure you practice portion control. Almonds are packed with protein content and make a hearty snack.

4. Load up on seeds

What's better than roasted and crunchy snacks? Seeds are packed with vitamins and minerals, along with healthy fats. Make sure you eat them unsalted as they come packed with high amount of calories. Add a mix of pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and sesame seeds, all of which are said to be loaded with protein.

5. Eggs

A boiled egg or two wouldn't hurt. One large egg contains about six grams of protein and zero carbs, making it an egg-cellent snack. In fact, it is a great way to add healthy vitamin D in your diet. A boiled egg topped with a dash of salt and black pepper can fill you up instantly.

6. Black bean salad

If you are in the mood to eat a heavy snack, go for black bean salad; as it is a filling combination of fibre and protein, both of which are best for diabetics.

Go on and have these simple yet effective protein-rich snacks and manage blood sugar levels. Apart from this, engage in exercises and manage your day well. This World Diabetes Day, let's pledge to stay fit and manage diabetes efficiently.

