World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Experts Share Secrets To Planning Perfect Diet For New Moms

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year.

Breastfeeding is a beautiful and nurturing experience for both mother and child. However, many women face challenges in establishing a sufficient milk supply. To address this, World Breastfeeding Week is observed annually from August 1 to 7, raising awareness about the importance of breastfeeding and providing support to mothers. A well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in optimizing milk production. By incorporating nutrient-rich foods into your meals, you can significantly enhance your milk supply and ensure your baby receives the essential nourishment they need for growth and development.

We gathered some insights and tips for creating the best dietary routine for boosting milk supply.

Dr Suresh Birajdar, a renowned paediatrician and neonatologist, emphasizes the importance of a well-rounded diet for breastfeeding mothers. He recommends:

Prioritizing a balanced diet: Consuming a variety of foods rich in essential nutrients is crucial for maintaining energy levels and supporting milk production.

Incorporating energy-boosting foods: Flaxseed, yoghurt, eggs, fresh fruits, and vegetables are excellent choices to provide the necessary energy for breastfeeding mothers.

Meeting vitamin and mineral requirements: Calcium, vitamin D, iron, and folic acid are essential for both mother and baby. Include these nutrients in your diet to support milk production and overall health.

Opting for healthy fats: Unsaturated fats found in olive oil, peanut oil, avocados, and salmon are beneficial for a baby's development.

Staying hydrated: Drinking adequate amounts of water is crucial for maintaining milk supply and overall well-being.

Dr Jinal Patel, a dietitian at Zynova Shalby Hospital, highlights specific foods that can help increase milk production:

Here Are 5 Best Foods For Breastfeeding Mothers:

1. Fenugreek seeds (Methi):

It is considered a lactogenic food that potentially helps mothers increase their milk supply. Fenugreek seeds are believed to stimulate hormones that are essential to increase milk production in mothers. It helps encourage the production of a hormone called prolactin, which is responsible for milk production.

2. Chickpeas (Chhole):

They are popular legumes eaten by millions of Indians frequently. Chickpeas are often considered as healthy alternatives for various foods due to their plant-based protein content. It is crucial to complete your protein intake especially when you are breastfeeding. They help repair breast tissues and increase the milk supply.

3. Garlic:

It is widely used in almost every Indian dish. Breastfeeding mothers are advised to eat garlic to improve their milk supply. One can either eat it raw or add it to numerous dishes like soup, stew, porridge, dal, and khichdi. However, do not go overboard with the consumption of garlic as the baby might dislike the strong smell of garlic in the breastmilk.

4. Ginger:

It has certain beneficial properties that can help breastfeeding mothers significantly increase their milk supply. You can add ginger to your regular meals and cook various dishes such as vegetable curries, stew, soup, dal, paratha, and even tea.

5. Sesame seeds (Til):

They are packed with the goodness of essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and calcium. Sesame seeds are considered an ideal food to induce breast milk and promote the healthy growth of the baby. They are equally beneficial for both the mother and the baby. It's a tradition of feeding the mother "til ke laddu" made with jaggery for speedy post-partum recovery and increased milk supply.



Remember, while these foods can support milk production, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice. Individual needs vary, and a balanced diet combined with regular breastfeeding is key to establishing a healthy milk supply.