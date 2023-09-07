Woman From Mangalore Prepares 88 Dishes For Janmashtami Celebrations

This lavish setup of 88 dishes looked no less than a feast. Photo: X/@cardio73

Janmashtami is being celebrated on September 7 across the country. Known as the birth day of Lord Krishna, devotees observe this day with much fervour and excitement. People bathe their Krishna idols, dress them up in beautiful new clothes and serve them some wonderful dishes that were loved by them during childhood. Some people observe a vrat or fast on Krishna Janmashtami and enjoy a feast at midnight when it is said that the deity was born. A woman from Mangalore showed her devotion on Janmashtami like never before. She prepared a whopping 88 dishes for the festival, and the post has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Proud of her and her devotion to lord Krishna. She is my patient. She has again broken her previous record. 88 dishes were prepared last night for Gokulashtami. #janamashtamipic.twitter.com/SDoh3JKTvM — Dr P Kamath (@cardio73) September 7, 2023

The photos were shared on X by Dr P Kamath, who goes by the handle @cardio73. He is a cardiologist based in Mangalore as per his post, the lady is his patient. The doctor shared a series of photos in which the lady had carefully put together a wholesome feast to show her devotion for Lord Krishna. Rather than the usual 'Chhapan Bhog' which is customary on the occasion of Janmashtami, the lady had created something even more lavish. We could spot dishes like kale chane, laddoo, barfi, peda, jalebi and lots more. "Proud of her and her devotion to lord Krishna. She is my patient. She has again broken her previous record. 88 dishes were prepared last night for Gokulashtami," read the post on X.

A flurry of reactions and comments poured into the lady's amazing feast that she prepared on Janmashtami. "Wow... this can come only from pure devotion and faith in the almighty," wrote one user. "Every year I look forward to this post. Always fascinated by this level of devotion," said another. Take a look at the reactions:

Extraordinary level of Devotion. This is the beauty of Bharatiya Culture. — Pravin (@meraperspective) September 7, 2023

#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami to all 🙏 — Dr Manoj Chaudhary (@MK_Chaudhary04) September 7, 2023