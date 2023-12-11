Woman Cooked Bizarre Toast With Soup And Shared Pictures On X. The Post Is Viral Now

The post about the unusual toast grabbed attention online.

We live in an era where culinary creativity knows no bounds. And thanks to the internet, food enthusiasts are taking to various platforms to share their unconventional food experiments. Social media has fueled a culture of culinary exploration, with individuals showcasing their unique recipes that often grab attention online and, in some cases, even go viral. Recently, a Nigerian woman shared an unusual fusion snack, pictures of which she posted on X. In no time, the post went viral with many people reacting to the recipe. Read on to find out why.

The Nigerian culinary woman identified as @BigMoyorshola on the popular X app had a unique toast recipe online. Instead of the traditional egg accompaniment, she opted for a surprising twist - pairing slices of toast bread with a generous serving of vegetable soup. The pictures showed bread slices with a pool of vegetable soup at the centre. In a playful caption, she declared, "Instead of egg, I used vegetable soup. It tastes so nice."

Instead of egg, I used vegetable soup . Taste so nice ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C2NRBMzpxi — Mo 🦅 (@BigMoyorshola) December 7, 2023

In a follow-up post, she also shared pictures of what the cooked toast looked like from the inside:

The viral X post has gathered more than 1 million views so far. The pictures of the unique toast sparked a flurry of reactions from intrigued netizens. While some expressed eagerness to try this innovative blend of flavours, others couldn't fathom straying from the conventional.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Where are you please don't move stay where you are, someone is coming to check on you now — Sharon✨😋 (@sharonpeculia) December 7, 2023

DO YOU NEED SOMEONE TO TALK TO ? — Alhaji Tunde Wall's 🥶🇨🇦 (@TundeWalls) December 7, 2023

But why?? — OA (@IamHallibello) December 7, 2023

I can't believe someone else eats this! I thought I was the only one 😂 — SΞZU | UI/UX👨🏽‍💻🎨 (@iam_sezu) December 7, 2023

Why do I want to try this so bad — You are Loved so I (@DamilolaTolu1) December 7, 2023

This strange food combination going viral highlights the ongoing trend of pushing the boundaries in the world of food. Would you like to try your toast with vegetable soup?