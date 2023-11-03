Woman Claiming To Be A Famous Actress Refuses To Pay Restaurant Bill - Full Story

Many restaurants promote themselves on social media. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Social media has proved to be a great platform for business promotions, and restaurants have immensely benefitted from it. It mostly works on a barter system that allows people with a good fan following to try out food at a restaurant and promote it on social media in return. But a woman seemed to have taken it too far. In a recent incident that has captured social media's attention, a food blogger shared that a woman claiming to be the famous Chinese actress Zhao Wei, sought a complimentary meal at a restaurant in Kuching, Malaysia. The peculiar episode was shared on the Facebook page 'Ah Ong' and aimed to caution fellow food operators about such scammers.

The post said that the customer in question had indulged in a sumptuous meal at the restaurant, racking up a bill of over RM100+ (over INR 1760, approx.) However, when it came time to settle the bill, she astonishingly asked if the eatery could cover her expenses. Her reasoning was that, as a well-known actress, her endorsement would provide invaluable publicity to the establishment.

As revealed in Ah Ong's Facebook post, the customer introduced herself as Zhao Wei, a renowned actress celebrated for her role as Mui in Stephen Chow's iconic comedy film, "Shaolin Soccer." Unfazed by the claims, the restaurant owner politely insisted that she pay her dues. Well, there is no such thing as a free lunch, right?

In response to the restaurant's refusal, the customer became visibly agitated and launched into a loud tirade. She threatened to tarnish the eatery's reputation by posting negative reviews and making the incident go viral on social media. Despite her protest, the restaurant owner stood firm in his decision. Eventually, it was confirmed that the woman did, in fact, settle her bill but left the restaurant in a huff.

Ah Ong, the food blogger, emphasized the irony of the situation, pointing out that a genuine superstar like Zhao Wei, with her substantial wealth, would have no reason to demand complimentary items, let alone free food.

The Facebook post received many comments in support:

"I wonder who it is?"

"Should have taken a pic. We also want to see this 'Zhao Wei'."

"RED FLAG!! No authentic actors would ask for FREE. Furthermore, no authentic actors would do that on the spot without proper papers. Years ago ada la group of people claimed they were Influencers and asked for free treatment, I just laughed out loud and showed them the sink."

"Should have asked your friend to take a photo and show it to us so we can compare."