Watch: Man Continues To Calmly Cook As Winds Rock Boat, Internet Reacts

(Photo Credit: Instagram/boatlifebik)

Many people find it difficult to eat food on boats. The movement of them, however gentle, is enough to make them queasy and uncomfortable. But have you ever wondered about people cooking on small boats? Due to the size and build of these crafts, they are more likely to be impacted by strong winds and waves. Hence, they will rock much more than a large ship. Wondering what has got us talking about this topic? A recent viral video showing a man preparing a dish in such conditions has got the Internet talking.

In the Instagram reel by @boatlifebik, we see a man standing inside a boat's cabin. Due to the motions of the craft, we can see the objects around him moving in tandem. This includes the stovetop on which he is cooking. As the video proceeds, we see the boat rocking quite distinctly and the stove also following suit. However, the man maintains his grip on the pan on the heat. He is seen seasoning chopped ingredients and sauteeing them. In the caption, he wrote, "Ever tried cooking in Hurricane winds on a boat? Well, I would advise just bread with peanut butter instead of cooking like this."

Watch the full video here:

The video has received 5.5 million views so far. Many were amazed by the sight of a person cooking in such circumstances. A few were unconvinced that the winds truly reached the scale of a hurricane. Nevertheless, others had a lot to say about the situation. Check out some of the reactions below:

"What's weird about this video is it looks like the oven is moving whereas it's actually staying still and it is everything around it which is moving".

"I approve of the stance... 7 years of active duty Coast Guard. Spent my time all over the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic and the Caribbean. You definitely develop ways to be a better chef. All of our equipment was hard mounted though".

"Was delivering a new yacht to an owner once. The owner was onboard, and in the middle of a storm was cooking a roast chicken baked dinner. Was delicious too."

"Extra skills are needed in this situation. Not just can you cook.. can you cook with the pressure of mother nature."

"No. I can see me burning down the boat."

"I highly recommend electric for this situation. Just saying lol."

"Might as well skip cooking and eat straight from the can but what do I know..."

"Yes, I've worked on a towboat for a while. Best to avoid using the stove during heavy storms and just go microwave or make a sandwich."

"A bit of a swell hardly a hurricane."

Before this, a reel showing a skydiver making cereal while suspended mid-air took the Internet by storm. In the viral video, he is observed mixing cereal with milk and chopped bananas in a bowl - while he is still in the sky! Read the full story here.