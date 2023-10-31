Viral Now: This Air Fryer Chicken Recipe Has Got Gordon Ramsay's Attention, Unfortunately

Gordon Ramsay's recent reaction video has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ gordongram)

Air fryers have taken home cooking to a new level. They have allowed us to cook different types of food items using less oil. People have come up with special recipes for treats that can be made in air fryers. But some of these air fryer cooking videos take experimentation too far. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently took to Instagram to share his disapproval of one such viral video. He doesn't just express his concern in one line: he has shared an entire reaction video.

In the Instagram reel, we can see Gordon's reactions on the left side of the screen while the air fryer recipe is showcased on the right. We see the person first boiling chicken pieces in the appliance. They then add halved lemons and some seasoning to the chicken 'broth' before cooking it again. Later, they also add some noodles or ramen to the mixture. As the video proceeds, Gordon has a lot to say about this particular dish. He, like many others, couldn't comprehend what was the need to use an air fryer for it. Among some of his remarks were "Look at the mess of that. What are you doing, young man?" and "Sweet and sour salmonella". He also uses one of his famous insults for the person. "There's a reason it's called an air fryer you donut," reads the caption. Watch the full viral video here.

Gordon's reel has already received more than 8 million views. The comment section has been flooded with opinions and reactions. Check out some of them below:

"Chicken-flavoured lemon."

"Wouldn't even feed that to my enemies."

"Air fryer privileges need to be revoked."

"All the classic lines."

"Gordon just lost 10 years of his life just for watching this."

"You know it's other level bad when Chef Ramsey starts using words like "dude"."

"The only person that can give Gordan Ramsay "kitchen nightmares"."

"Watching this on silent but can imagine everything Gordon is saying."

Before this, a video showing a person cooking a steak in his hostel room caught Gordon Ramsay's attention. Wondering how the latter reacted? The student actually managed to impress the celebrity chef known for his harsh criticism of food. Read the full story here.

