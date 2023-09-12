Watch: Student Cooks Steak In His Hostel Room, Gordon Ramsay Is Impressed

Gordon Ramsay shared a video of a student cooking steak in his hostel.

Hostel days are indeed some of the most memorable ones of our lives. The fun of sharing space with friends, eating food from the mess and having a carefree time was truly irreplaceable. During college days, we would often feel hungry mid-meal which is when we would quickly whip up a snack or two within our hostel rooms itself. These would typically be easy-to-make dishes such as instant noodles or a sandwich. However, a student has taken hostel cooking to the next level by making a gourmet steak dish in his room. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay too was left impressed. Take a look:

The video was shared on Instagram reels by Gordon Ramsay's official handle @gordongram. The viral clip has received over 4.5 million views and 266k likes since it was shared. "This has to be the poshest dorm room meal I've ever seen! What about the ramen kid," he wrote in the caption. In the clip, we could see the student making a fine dining dish called Filet Mignon in his dormitory. First, the meat was seasoned and then added to an electrical pan operated by a battery. Butter and rosemary were too mixed into the pan and the meat was flipped and cooked on both sides.

While Gordon Ramsay is usually known to give harsh criticism and strong reactions to online cooking videos, this time, he too was left impressed. "That looks good," and "Bravo," he exclaimed as the video progressed and the dish was made beautifully at every step.

Fans of Ramsay were also quite surprised to see him praising the video of the steak cooked in the hostel room. "1st time Gordon didn't have anything BAD to say," commented one user. "I don't think I've ever seen Gordon Ramsay this impressed in my life. That means that steak gotta be good," said another one. Meanwhile, others wanted to know where they could purchase a similar utensil. "So, I've just learnt this kind of pan existed," said a user.