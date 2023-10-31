'Apple Ko Lauki Bana Diya'- Video Of 'Apple Sabzi' Has Got The Internet Talking

A viral video shows the preparation of apple sabzi (Photo Credit: X/MFuturewala)

Different regions of India have their own sabzi specialities. These are usually preparations of one or more vegetables cooked with local spices and other ingredients. But have you ever heard of a fruit being used to make a sabzi? Recently, a video shared on X (formerly) Twitter showed the making of "apple sabzi". Since being posted a few days ago, the post has taken the platform by storm. The name as well as the method or preparation of this sabzi has ignited people's curiosity online.

Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Shows How Black Salt Is Made, Internet Is Not Impressed

In the video by @MFuturewala, we see a woman deep frying apples in a kadhai. She takes them out of the vessel and sets them aside. Next, she combines a variety of ingredients including crushed peanuts, spices, a type of flour and some of the oil used for frying. Once this mixture is ready, she starts removing the cores of the deep-fried apples. She then fills the centre of the fruit with the prepared mixture.

In a separate kadhai, she adds oil and lets some seed splutter in it. Next, she adds chopped onions, tomatoes and masalas. She sautees and stirs this mixture thoroughly. Once cooked, she pops in the stuffed apples. She then adds the remaining peanut mixture from earlier to the kadhai. She continues to combine the ingredients well. Later, she adds some water over the sabzi and allows it to cook further. She serves the sabzi with bread slices and green peppers on the side. "Apple sabzi a day keeps the doctor away," reads the caption. Watch the full video here:

Apple sabzi a day keeps the doctor away😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/k3z5ALUzNp — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) October 29, 2023

Also Read: 'Milky Maggi' Takes Internet By Storm - Are You Brave Enough To Try It?

The X post has received more than 323K views so far. People have had varying reactions to this dish. A few have expressed interest in it, but others have found it too bizarre. Check out some of the replies to the post below:

I thought I would never say this but at one point during the video, I looked at the apples and genuinely felt sorry for them. I am not making this up. I really felt pity for those apples. 😭😭 — عالم (@farazzaalam) October 29, 2023

Can be tried atleast once since no cheese in this . — lalit bansal (@ilalitb) October 29, 2023

Apple ko lauki bana diya — Sunaina Asthana (@SunainaAsthana1) October 29, 2023

Vitamin C fry. Doesn't seem bad after watching the full cooking. Anyone tried? — 🇮🇳Bongosaurus indica🇺🇸 (@Bongosaur) October 29, 2023

Something new to me- never knew apples could be cooked as vegies — Alok gupta🇮🇳 (@alokg2k) October 30, 2023

Can't wait for the next receipes.... Grapes, gauva or orange? — Balaji J (@TheRealJB_No1) October 30, 2023

this sabzi should keep anyone away — Roshan Shah (@rosnshah) October 29, 2023

Bharwan Apple!



Apple if they would speak, "Hey, identity crisis - am I a Bhindi?" 🤕 — Pragyansmita Nayak (Paul), Ph.D. (@SorishaPragyan) October 29, 2023

What did you think of this unique sabzi? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Watch: Woman Cooks Fish Fillet In Dishwasher, Trend Divides Internet