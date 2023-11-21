Winter Blues? Not Anymore! 5 Yummy Ginger Drinks To Boost Immunity

Ginger-based drinks to boost winter immunity. (Image Credit: Istock)

Winter is here, and it's time to enhance our diet. Similar to any other season, winter brings along various health issues such as the common cold, sore throat, runny nose, fever, and more. To combat these, health experts recommend incorporating more immunity-boosting foods into our diet. Ginger, in particular, stands out as a food rich in anti-inflammatory properties due to the presence of volatile oils. This makes it an excellent choice to boost immunity and manage colds and coughs. With this in mind, we present five ginger-based drink recipes that you must try to boost your immunity this winter.

Here Are 5 Ginger-Based Drinks To Boost Immunity During Winter:

1. Mulethi-Ginger Tea

Love chai during the winter? Try replacing your regular chai with this mulethi-ginger tea. This tea is brimming with several health benefits and is a perfect immunity booster. Sip on it whenever you develop a cold or cough and see how quickly it makes you feel better. You can also add a dash of honey for sweetness. Find the complete recipe for Mulethi-Ginger Tea here.

2. Ginger and Amla Juice

To make this juice, chop the amla into small pieces and grind them in a juicer along with ginger. Dilute it with water to your desired consistency, and add a teaspoon of soaked chia seeds. This drink will help strengthen your immunity and keep you fit throughout the winter season. Nutritionist Richa Doshi suggests having this juice early in the morning to reap its benefits. Find the complete recipe for Ginger and Amla Juice here.

3. Ginger Garlic Soup

Soup brings comfort during the winter, and here we have a soup that not only does that but also boosts immunity. Both ginger and garlic have antibacterial properties, helping keep colds and coughs at bay. You can also add veggies like onions, cabbage, peas, etc., to further enhance its nutrient content. Garnish it with fresh coriander leaves and enjoy! Find the complete recipe for Ginger Garlic Soup here.

4. Ginger-Jaggery Tea

Made with the goodness of ginger and jaggery, this tea, also known as gud-adrak chai, is loaded with antioxidant properties. It will help you fight the cold outside. You can enjoy this tea both with and without milk. Brew this healthy chai and bid adieu to seasonal infections while keeping yourself warm. Find the complete recipe for Ginger-Jaggery Tea here.

5. Ginger and Cinnamon Milk

Bored of having plain milk? Then you've got to try this ginger and cinnamon milk. It not only makes for a pleasant change but is also loaded with essential nutrients. Sipping on this drink during the winter can do wonders for strengthening your immunity. The antibacterial properties present in it are what help achieve this. Find the complete recipe for Ginger and Cinnamon Milk here.

Whip up these delicious drinks to keep infections at bay this winter season. They are super easy to make and will also keep you warm.