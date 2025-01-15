Nutritionist Shares Tips To Improve Your Kids Immunity This Winter

Focusing on a child's immunity in their formative years is very important since it will benefit them throughout their lives. While prone to getting sick due to weaker immune systems, Children's health especially takes a hit during the winter months. Due to pollution, low humidity, freezing temperatures and strong winds, illnesses like cold and cough become a common occurrence among children. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some winter superfoods that improve immunity.

First and foremost, foods that are rich in vitamins A and C such as carrots, spinach, oranges, and kiwi are good for immunity. They're packed with antioxidants that strengthen your kids' immune system and protect them against illnesses. "Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are good for health as they provide essential fats and nutrients to power up those defence cells," wrote Lovneet. Tip: If your child is below age 3 you can soak nuts overnight and, after peeling them, can make a paste and add it to their diet.

Also, make sure to give your children probiotics daily. A simple way to do it is to just add yoghurt to their lunch meal. "Fermented foods help nurture gut health, where 70% of immunity begins," she added.

In her previous Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a list of foods that improve immunity during the season change. Moong sprouts are rich in magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, and vitamin K. It also has antioxidants, which are known to improve the body's defence against diseases and bacteria.

Garlic has a natural chemical ingredient called allicin, which is full of amazing antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. It helps in fighting bacteria and viruses and therefore reduces your risk of catching a cold or flu. Papaya improves digestion due to its high fibre content and enzyme papain. It is also rich in vitamin C which helps enhance immunity.

Add these foods to your and your children's diet to keep all weather-triggered ailments at bay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.