When Is Durga Puja And Recipes You Can Prepare On The Occasion

Navratri is a widely celebrated Hindu festival in India, observed with great pomp and devotion. Although Navratri occurs four times a year, Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri hold special significance. This year, Sharad Navratri begins on 22 September and continues until 1 October. Sharad Navratri is particularly important as it coincides with Durga Puja, a festival of immense cultural and religious value, especially for the Bengali community around the world. Durga Puja, also called Durga Utsav, spans five days. Devotees worship Goddess Durga starting from the sixth day of Navratri, known as Shashthi, and continue until Mahasaptami, Mahaashtami, Maha Navami, and Vijayadashami. On the final day, Durga Visarjan is performed, where devotees immerse the idol of the goddess in water, marking the conclusion of the festival.

Durga Puja 2025 Calendar

The Durga Puja celebration for 2025 is as follows:

Date Puja Day Key Ritual/Observance 27 September 2025 Maha Panchami Preparations and initial offerings 28 September 2025 Shashthi Installation of Goddess Durga idol 29 September 2025 Saptami Morning puja, cultural programmes, bhog offering 30 September 2025 Maha Ashtami Main puja, Sandhi Puja, bhog distribution 1 October 2025 Maha Navami Final day puja, blessings, offerings 2 October 2025 Dashami (Durga Visarjan) Immersion of the idol, conclusion of festival

(Source: www.drikpanchang.com - Drik Panchang, an online Hindu Almanac and Calendar based on Vedic Astrology. Drik Panchang provides details on auspicious and inauspicious dates, festivals, eclipses, and other important events, used by astronomers and astrologers to determine auspicious timings, create horoscopes, and calculate eclipses.)

Durga Puja 2025: Significance of the Festival

Durga Puja carries deep religious and cultural significance. One of the most popular stories associated with this festival is that Goddess Durga returns to her maternal home during this period. According to belief, Durga fought the demon Mahishasura for nine days and finally defeated him on Dashami of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped across the nine days, culminating with Vijayadashami on the tenth day.

During these days, devotees decorate homes and pandals, install idols of Goddess Durga, wear new clothes, and celebrate with joy. Goddess Durga, adorned with weapons, is offered her favourite bhog and prasad, which usually include khichdi, baingan bhaja (eggplant fritters), labra (mixed vegetables), payesh, and roshogulla.

Durga Puja Rituals and Traditions

Durga Puja involves a series of rituals that bring families and communities together, blending devotion with cultural celebration. The festival begins with Mahalaya, the invocation of Goddess Durga, marking the start of the festive period.

Key rituals during the five-day celebration include:

Shashthi: Installation of the Goddess Durga idol and first offerings.

Saptami: Morning puja followed by bhog offerings; cultural performances are organised in many pandals.

Ashtami: The main puja day, including the Sandhi Puja, when devotees perform special rituals during the transition between Ashtami and Navami.

Navami: Final day of puja rituals, seeking blessings and offering gratitude.

Vijayadashami: Immersion of the goddess, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and the cycle of life and renewal.

Families and communities often decorate pandals with thematic displays, lights, and artistic installations, transforming the festival into a visual and cultural spectacle.

5 Classic Recipes You Can Make on Durga Puja

1. Luchi

Luchi is a deep-fried, yeast-free Indian flatbread, similar to poori. It is a popular breakfast staple in West Bengal, Orissa, and Assam and is traditionally prepared during Durga Puja celebrations. Click here for recipe.

2. Bengali-Style Khichdi

Khichdi, or Khichuri, combines rice, lentils, and vegetables. This comforting, quick, and flavourful dish is particularly made for bhog during the festival. Click here for recipe.

3. Labra

Labra is a spicy, flavourful mixed vegetable curry made with pumpkin, potato, radish, cauliflower, and a blend of Indian spices called panch phoron. It is an essential dish for festive Durga Puja meals. Click here for recipe.

4. Payesh

Payesh is a classic Bengali dessert similar to kheer. This version uses paneer, saffron, milk, and cardamom. Traditionally, the rice and milk pudding is flavoured with cardamom, dry fruits, and a hint of rose water. Click here for recipe.

5. Rasmalai

Rasmalai is an all-time favourite Bengali dessert made with fresh chhena balls soaked in malai. It is a must-try for home celebrations during the festive season. Click here for recipe.

Durga Puja Food Culture Beyond Bhog

Apart from the traditional bhog items, Durga Puja pandals offer a rich variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Visitors enjoy biryani, fish curry, rolls, chowmein, puchka, and sweets like sandesh and chomchom. These dishes reflect regional variations and street food culture in Bengal, making the festival a culinary experience beyond home cooking.

Tips for Celebrating Durga Puja at Home

Even if visiting large pandals is not possible, you can recreate the festive spirit at home with simple yet meaningful arrangements:

Set up a small puja corner with a clay or metal idol of Goddess Durga.

Prepare a bhog menu with a few traditional dishes such as khichdi, labra, and payesh.

Decorate the space with marigold flowers, lights, and rangoli to bring vibrancy to your home.

Encourage family participation in rituals, prayers, and meal preparation to keep the celebration authentic and joyous.

Play traditional music or bhajans to enhance the festive atmosphere.

This approach ensures the home celebration mirrors the communal energy of larger Durga Puja events while remaining simple and practical.