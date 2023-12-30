When In Kerala, Karisma Kapoor Relishes THESE Chips. Can You Guess?

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram is full of foodie updates.

Snacks are the go-to choice for every foodie. Whether it's nachos, namkeen mixes, or chips, when a packet opens, it is always shared and never stored back. One of the biggest foodies of B-Town, Karisma Kapoor, also seems to relish these treats. The reason? The actress was recently in Kerala for a shoot. After the pack-up, she uploaded a series of pictures, and in all the snapshots, one thing was common - a pack of banana chips. In the post, Karisma was sitting by a window and enjoying the savoury delight. In the caption, Karisma asked, "How many Kela chips can you eat?" along with a banana and a cat with tears of joy emoji.

If you are also a fan of chips like Karisma Kapoor, below are some quick yet delicious recipes that you can try in your kitchen:

Here Are 5 Chips Recipes You Can Make At Home:

1. Banana Chips

Originating from tropical regions, banana chips are a delightful snack crafted from thinly sliced, sun-dried, and deep-fried bananas. Known for their irresistible sweetness and crispiness, they provide a tropical twist to snacking, often enjoyed as a standalone treat or paired with dips. Click here for the recipe.

2. Potato Chips

A global snack phenomenon, potato chips are thinly sliced potatoes, expertly fried or baked to achieve a golden, crispy texture. Available in diverse flavours, they remain an evergreen choice for quick indulgence during gatherings or even solo moments. Recipe here.

3. Garlic Chips

Elevating the snacking experience, garlic chips feature thinly sliced garlic cloves, fried to a golden brown. This unconventional treat is totally worth giving it a try. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Moong Dal Chips

With the goodness of moong dal, these chips offer a crunchy, protein-rich alternative. The lentils are seasoned and fried to create a satisfyingly crispy snack, perfect for those craving a wholesome and flavourful munch. Detailed recipe here.

5. Sabudana Chips

Hailing from Indian culinary traditions, sabudana chips are a crunchy revelation. Crafted from tapioca pearls, these thin wafers provide a unique chewy-crisp texture. Seasoned with a medley of spices, they stand out as a distinctive and delightful snack. Check out the recipe here.