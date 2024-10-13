When In Istanbul, Parineeti Chopra's 'First Stop' Has To Be This Bakery

Parineeti Chopra is currently vacationing in Istanbul. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra is making the most of her vacation in Istanbul, offering us a glimpse into her foodie adventures. She shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, where we can see two large paper bags filled with delicious food. The branding on the bags reveals the bakery's name: Simit Sarayi. Simit Sarayi sells simit, pastries, cookies, cakes, and other popular Turkish bakery products, but it is most famous for its simit, a traditional Turkish bread. This circular bread is encrusted with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, flax seeds, or sunflower seeds. Without wasting any time, when Parineeti had to satisfy her hunger, she dove into something from Simit Sarayi. In her caption, the actress wrote, "First stop has to be." Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra keeps exploring lip-smacking cuisines wherever she travels. During her recent trip to London, she shared glimpses of her gastronomic adventures on her Instagram stories. The actress visited Copper Chimney, an Indian restaurant in the UK, and described it as an 'actual home away from home.' One picture showed the mouth-watering Indian dishes she enjoyed at the restaurant. In one photo, we can spot a delicious naan kulcha loaded with butter and garnished with parsley. Above it, she wrote, "How how how is the food this good? HOW!" You can read all about it here.

Before that, Parineeti Chopra came up with a unique food combination. The actress posted a video explaining the fusion dish she had created. She took a piece of gluten-free toast, topped it with a little avocado, and was also seen dipping her toast in a bowl of sambar, then adding some imli chutney on top before savouring it. Parineeti then explained how she felt after trying the combination, saying, 'So good.' In her caption, she wrote, "New cuisine unlocked." Full story here.

Just like us, are you also a fan of Parineeti Chopra's foodie adventures? Tell us in the comments below!