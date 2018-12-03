What Makes Lassi One Of The Healthiest Drinks We Know? 

Lassi lovers raise your hand. A tall glass of lassi is one of the ultimate summer thirst quenchers in our country. A quintessential Punjabi spread is considered incomplete without this wonder beverage. And guess what, this delicious and yummy drink is also one of the healthiest additions you can make to your diet, if the excerpts from latest book 'Lassis of India - Smoothies with a Twist' are to be believed

The book -- "Lassis of India - Smoothies with a Twist" by Radha Bhatia -- attempts to span five generations of stories, wisdom and recipes. The book also speaks about therapeutic properties.

According to the author, everything available for ready consumption today is processed, full of artificial flavours, colours and preservatives. This has relegated traditional drinks like lassi to obscurity. Lassi and its many avatars have been staple across the country for many centuries. This natural drink also packs tremendous health benefits. Lassis of India is a compilation of 74 traditional recipes from various states.

Lassi is made after continuous churning of yogurt or dahi. Nowadays, you can make lassis in a blender, though traditionally people would use a large wooden ladle to churn the dahi.



Here are some common benefits of lassi you must know.

1. Lassi is light on stomach and very beneficial for the digestive system. You can add spices and herbs like cumin to enhance its digestive properties.

2. Lassi is good for our gut ecology. It is made from yogurt which is a probiotic and known to boost production of healthy bacteria in our gut. A healthy gut is essential for immunity, digestion and weight loss.

3. Lassi is a good source of vitamin D and calcium too. Both of these nutrients are essential for healthy bones and teeth.

4. Lassi is also seen as an effective traditional remedy to curb bloating and constipation. Adding spices like cumin, or ajwain helps fortify the drink even more to manage these conditions.

So go ahead, try this wonder drink and see the results for yourself. It is a good idea to avoid sugar in the beverage and try the savoury versions instead. If you are looking to lose weight, you can also opt for low fat variety of dairy to make lassi.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

(With inputs IANS)



