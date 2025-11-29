What Is Chiblu Idli And 5 Best Places To Try It In Bengaluru

Chiblu idli is one of those regional delights that often flies under the radar until someone insists you try it, and then it becomes unforgettable. This soft, fluffy idli is steamed in a chiblu, a small traditional cup made of jackfruit leaves that adds a touch of earthy aroma. The moment it is unwrapped, the leaves release a delicate fragrance that takes you back to old-style Karnataka homes and village kitchens. Since the batter is steamed in individual cups, the idlis turn out lighter and slightly more tender than regular ones. Many Bengalureans associate chiblu idli with early morning breakfasts, temple offerings, and rustic eateries that still honour slow cooking. If you love exploring hyperlocal foods, this idli is a must on your next Bengaluru food trail.

Also Read: Have Leftover Idli? Give It A Yummy Makeover With 5 Snacks Recipes Under 30 Mins

How To Make Chiblu Idli At Home

Ingredients:

2 cups idli rice

1 cup urad dal

1/4 cup poha

Salt, to taste

Water, as needed

Jackfruit leaves (chiblu)

Instructions:

Soak and grind: Soak idli rice, urad dal, and poha in water for 4-5 hours. Grind into a smooth batter.

Soak idli rice, urad dal, and poha in water for 4-5 hours. Grind into a smooth batter. Ferment: Ferment the batter overnight or for 8-10 hours.

Ferment the batter overnight or for 8-10 hours. Prepare chiblu: Clean and prepare jackfruit leaves by cutting them into cup-like shapes.

Clean and prepare jackfruit leaves by cutting them into cup-like shapes. Steam: Pour the batter into the chiblu and steam for 10-15 minutes.

Pour the batter into the chiblu and steam for 10-15 minutes. Serve: Serve hot with coconut chutney, sambar, or ghee.

Tips:

Use fresh jackfruit leaves for the best flavour.

Adjust the batter consistency as needed.

Experiment with different fillings or toppings, like chutney or spices.

Where To Try The Best Chiblu Idlis In Bengaluru

1. Veena Stores, Malleshwaram

A legendary breakfast stop, Veena Stores serves melt-in-the-mouth chiblu idlis that pair perfectly with their signature coconut chutney. The aroma of freshly steamed jackfruit-leaf cups hits you the moment you step in, and the idlis have a delicate, almost airy texture. Visit early in the morning since they tend to sell out quickly on weekends.

2. Hallimane, Malleshwaram

Hallimane stays true to traditional Karnataka flavours, and its chiblu idlis are a prime example. The leaf-wrapped idlis here have a stronger earthy scent that regulars absolutely love. Having them with a side of ghee and chutney turns it into a comfort-filled breakfast experience.

3. NMH (New Modern Hotel), VV Puram

Known for its old-world charm and authentic South Indian menu, NMH serves chiblu idlis that feel straight out of a festive household kitchen. The texture is soft but structured, and the steamed leaf cups add a unique depth of flavour. Pair them with their sambar for a wholesome start to the day.

4. Rotti Mane, Basavanagudi

This local favourite specialises in heritage Karnataka dishes, and chiblu idli holds a special place on their menu. The idlis are steamed fresh through the morning, creating a warm, comforting aroma that fills the space. Many regulars also enjoy ordering their chutney pudi to complement the mildly sweet, fluffy idlis.

Also Read: Spicy Idli Recipe: A Quick Snack You Can Make With Leftover Idlis In 2 Minutes

5. Puliyogare Point, Basavanagudi

If you prefer your idlis with a stronger flavour note, Puliyogare Point's version is worth a try. The chiblu idlis here have a slightly firmer structure but still retain that signature fragrance from the jackfruit leaves. The combination of chutney, sambar, and their famous puliyogare makes it a memorable meal.

Now go ahead, try chiblu idli, and let its unique flavour transport you to Karnataka's rustic kitchens.