Weight Loss: Try These Protein-Rich Salads To Shed Extra Kilos

We all know that losing weight is not an easy feat. It requires dedication and constant efforts to lose that stubborn fat. But if gaining muscles and losing extra kilos is your target right now, then you have come to the right place. Following a healthy workout routine along with protein-rich diet may help you achieve your fitness goals. But when it comes to increase our protein intake, we rely on the are the store-bought protein bars and shakes. However, there are many health benefits of protein bars and powder, but who knows what goes inside these products. Health experts and nutritionists always recommend adding natural ways to add proteins to our diet. There are many ways of adding protein naturally to our diet like consuming protein-rich vegetables and fruits. And the best way to consume these veggies and fruits is by mixing all of them in a salad. So, all those fitness lovers out there, what are you waiting for? It's time to don the chef's hat and prepare some healthy protein-rich salads.



Protein-Rich Salads:



Humus And Pita Bread Salad

Ingredients: 100 grams mixed salad greens, half cup diced cucumber, half chopped carrot, 2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil, 2 teaspoons vinegar, salt and ground pepper (as per taste), whole-wheat pita bread (toasted) and 15 grams hummus.

Method: Take a bowl and toss all the ingredients in it. Sprinkle some oil and vinegar on it. Now, add salt and pepper as per your taste. Serve with toasted pita bread and hummus.

Citrusy Chicken Salad

Ingredients: 250 grams chopped chicken breast (cooked), 50 grams baby spinach, 1 orange, 20 grams kernel corn, 4 tsp vinegar, 1 tablespoon mustard, 2 teaspoons fresh oregano, 2 tsp honey, 1 tbsp olive oil, and salt and ground black pepper (as per taste).

Method: Take a bowl and toss chicken, spinach, oranges and corn in it. Now, add vinegar, mustard, oregano, oil, salt, and pepper. Mix well. You may also freeze the salad for a few minutes before you eat it.

Classic Chicken Salad

Ingredients: 100 grams lettuce, 40 grams diced celery, 40 grams radishes (chopped), 1 small-sliced red onion, 40 grams chopped chicken breast (cooked), 20 grams cherry tomatoes (halved), half cup sliced cucumber, 3 tsp fresh parsley leaves and 4 tsp salad dressing.

Method: Take bowl and toss all the ingredients in it. Mix well and serve.

Citrusy Tofu/Paneer Salad

Ingredients: 80 grams mixed greens, 60 grams roasted vegetables, 50 grams roasted tofu/paneer, 3 tsp pumpkin seeds and 4 tsp salad dressing.

Method: Toss all the greens, veggies, tofu and pumpkin seeds in a bowl. Sprinkle vinaigrette over the salad just before serving.



Make the most of these protein-rich salads to keep up your daily protein intake.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.