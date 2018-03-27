Weight Loss Tips: 5 Summer Foods For Shedding Quick Kilos

Summer fruits and vegetables that could help in weight loss

Summers are here! And so are the seasonal fruits and vegetables. In addition to being full of flavour and antioxidants, these amazing summer foods can come in handy for a host of your daily woes too. They can be used for skincare and they could even help you shed some quick kilos. Compared to winters, the metabolism in summer is higher, and a bowl of these fresh fruits and veggies are exactly what you need to maximise your chances for weight loss.

1. Watermelon: Watermelon are 92% water by weight. Watermelon is a negative calorie fruit and tends to burn more calories during digestion than add in. Indulge in this delicious fruit & work your way to a fit and fabulous body.

2. Cucumber : Dr. Anju Sood, a Bangalore-based Nutritionist says, "Cucumber juice is a powerhouse of antioxidants and hence boosts metabolism and results in weight loss." Anshul Jaibharat adds, "It is low on calories - a great option for those watching their weight.

3. Grapefruit: The fruit is good for digestion, an has amazing detoxifying properties/ The lower starch levels also make it a safe alternative for the diabetics' sweet tooth. The fiber rich fruit makes you feel full for longer, thus functioning as an excellent suppressant.

4. Bottle Gourd: 100 grams of bottle gourd contain about 15 calories, and a mere 1 gram of fat. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol. The vegetable is all water and nutrients.

5. Berries: Blackberries and blueberries promote healthy gut. They contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, which are helpful for bowel regularity and as well as effective weight loss.

Load up on these food and lose weight naturally