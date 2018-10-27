Weight Loss: This Tasty Yet Healthy Low-Calorie Salad Will Help You Shed Kilos

Salads are often touted to be bland and boring. What if we tell you that there is one salad, which is not only healthy but quite delicious at the same time as well. Yes, you read that right! Most salads turn out to be bland and just leafy. However, this salad recipe is going to be a game changer for you as apart from satisfying your taste buds, it is also going to help you in your weight loss journey as well. The ingredients of this salad help in boosting the body's metabolism, which further helps in loosing those extra kilos. Apart from this, the ingredients are high on protein quotient and protein helps in reducing appetite, and tends to change several weight-regulating hormones.

Here's how you can make the healthy weight loss-friendly salad:

Ingredients Required

200-250 grams cooked chicken breast (shredded or chopped)

30 grams baby spinach

1 medium-sized orange sections

9-10 broccoli florets

30 grams whole kernel corn

4 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon mustard

3 teaspoons fresh oregano

1 tsp low-sugar

1/2 tbsp salad oil

Salt and ground black pepper (as per taste)

Method:

-To begin with, toss chicken, spinach, oranges, broccoli and corn in a bowl. Mix the ingredients well.

-Now, add vinegar, mustard, oregano, oil, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

-Savour this salad as is or you may also freeze the salad for a few minutes before you eat it.

Note: Chicken, broccoli, spinach, corn and orange increase the nutritional quotient of the salad. Black pepper helps in boosting the body's metabolism. Whereas, oregano adds a unique taste to the salad. Vegetarians can replace the chicken with paneer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

