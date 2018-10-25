Weight Loss: This Healthy Low-Fat Soup Will Help You Lose Weight

Weight loss and healthy diet are synonymous to each other. While on a weight loss journey, it is imperative to eat a healthy diet. However, there are few foods that can give your weight loss efforts an extra boost. Soups, for instance, are making a buzz in the world of nutrition for its role in burning fat. Yes, you read that right. Apart from being an ideal choice for those trying to fight cold, cough and flu, soups make for a good bet for weight loss as well. One such variety of soup that could possibly aid weight loss is the clear vegetable/chicken soup. According to Dr. Shikha Sharma's book, '101 Weight Loss Tips', "Clear vegetable/chicken soup and green salad with vinegar or olive oil dressing or a dip made with hung yogurt are healthy and low-fat appetisers." Also, clear soups are any day a better pick for weight loss than the cream-based one.

Clear chicken soup also has the goodness of protein in it, due to the presence of chicken. Protein further helps in achieving desired weight loss goals by inducing a feeling of satiety, which saves you from overeating and bingeing on other fattening foods. Apart from this, the liquid content of the soup, not only keeps you hydrated but also satiated for a long time.

In order to accelerate your weight loss process, you can also add in hot spices like black pepper, cinnamon, and paprika as they are said to aid weight loss due to their metabolism-boosting properties. Consumption of clear chicken soup will also make sure that you are getting your required dose of healthy fibres, which will only facilitate weight loss. This low-fat option is quite low in calories as well, so you don't have to worry about the calorie load.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.