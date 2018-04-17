Weight Loss: These 12 High-Protein Foods Will Help You Lose Weight Quicker!

Weight loss: Eating protein is key when it comes to feeling satisfied with your meals and maintaining a weight loss effort. Protein in your food helps build lean muscle mass, plus it is known as the building block of life. Going on a high protein diet may help tame your hunger that could easily help you lose weight. So, it is always good to add more protein to your daily diet. However, one shouldn't start with loading up on protein at once; in fact, you must boost your protein intake gradually. A well-balanced diet is necessary to have a great body.

Among other nutrients required by the body, protein is one of the most important when it comes to losing weight. We bring you a list of protein-rich foods that will not only help you lose weight but also provide energy and muscle strength.

1. Spinach

Spinach is a great source of protein, vitamin A and C, antioxidants and heart-healthy folate. Eating greens is always known to boost your health and help you shed down kilos.



2. Broccoli

Broccoli is also a great source of protein and vitamin B1, omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium that aid weight loss in some way or the other.

3. Chickpeas

Legumes like chickpeas are superb sources of protein. Thanks to their high-fibre content, you tend to keep full for longer, further helping you lose weight.

4. Eggs

Eggs are one of the best sources of protein. The egg yolk is known to contain more protein that any vegetable. It is also rich in vitamin B12, selenium, vitamin B2, et al.



This one's a vegetarian's paradise and also an alternative to chicken's protein. It is known to be a super-rich source of protein.

6. Lentils

Lentils are a good source of fibre and protein along with almost negligible calories. They are also rich in magnesium and iron.

7. Peas

It is known that a cup of green peas contains eight times the protein of a cup of spinach. So add them in your curries, salads, or soups.



Chicken is also one of the best sources of protein. However, this also means that you roast it or grill it and not fry it.

9. Grains

Grains like oats, quinoa, barley, et al are packed with protein and fibre that keep you fuller for longer. So go on and load up on grains.

10. Yogurt

Probiotics like yogurt are high in nutrients like protein and good bacteria that ramp up your metabolism, further helping you to lose weight.



11. Chia seeds

Upgrade your salads and smoothies with chia seeds that come packed with high protein content. These yummy seeds add an interesting texture to the food.

12. Almonds

Almonds come packed with protein that help you lose weight. Eat a handful of almonds mixed with other nuts in order to shed those kilos.

Make sure you consult a Nutritionist or dietitian to know the amount of protein your body requires in a day in order to lose weight.