Weight Loss: Kick-Start Your Mornings With This Health Concoction Drink To Shed Kilos

Are you trying to lose weight and tired of trying everything you could to achieve your weight loss goals, then try this drink lose kilos naturally. Besides being really yummy with its sweet and tangy flavour, this traditional drink will not only help you lose weight naturally but will also boost your health in many ways. Yes, we are talking about lemon water. Lemon water is one of the very first detox drinks that has earned a label of 'super drink' by many food and health experts around the world. And the recipe of this elixir seems to be everywhere you look on the interweb these days. Now, why experts always recommend adding lemon water to weight loss diet is all because majority of lemon water is water, which helps in improving the hydration levels in the body to a great extent, especially in dry days of the season.



Lemon water is low in calories. If you add a dash of lemon juice into a cup of water, each cup of lemon water will contain just five to six calories. So, you can easily substitute all your sugary and fizzy drinks with this low-calorie, nutritious drink and see the results for yourself. According to Dr. Sapna V. Roshni, Dermatologist, Cocoona Centre of Aesthetic Transformation, "Lemon is a very rich source of vitamin C and works as a detoxifying agent. The pectin fibres present in lemon slow down the digestion of sugars and starches, and improve gut health."



Moreover, drinking lemon water two to three times a day will help promote satiety and fullness, while keeping your calorie intake very low. This is one of the reasons why most nutritionists suggest including lemon water as part of the weight loss regimen. When you are full, you would binge less and thereby manage your weight better.



Mornings are the best time to drink this magic potion to lose weight. According to health experts, A glass of lukewarm water with few drops of lemon can boost the body's metabolism to a great extent by enhancing mitochondrial function and inducing thermogenesis. For losing weight, you need to burn more calories than you consume. A person with a faster and higher metabolism uses more calories to perform all of its required functions than a person with a lower metabolism. Having a good metabolism is a sign of a healthy body.



But that's not it. Lemon water also helps to aid digestion. The acidic composition of lemon juice helps flush out unwanted materials and toxins from your body. Moreover, it helps liver to produce more bile, which further promotes better digestion and detoxification. Now, we all know that a good digestion is closely tied to weight loss. A poor digestion would mean that the nutrients from the food are not being optimally utilised, which can severely affect our body's metabolism.

