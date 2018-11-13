Weight Loss: It's True! These Indian Dals May Help You Shed Kilos Naturally

If you are you looking to shed those extra kilos in the next 3-4 weeks, then you have come to the right place. If you think that following a crash diet or a fad diet can help you lose quick weight healthy way, then sorry to break the bubble, but these diets are only short-lived and are not good for your health. In fact, according to various scientific studies, crash dieting would result in more belly fat and less muscle. Therefore, fad or crash diets or deprivation is not the solution for weight loss, creating a balance is. It is important to consume the right type of foods in the right amount to support a healthy lifestyle. Having said that, there are 3 desi or Indian dals that may help you lose weight naturally are moong dal, masoor dal and kulthi ki dal (horse gram).



Moong Dal For Weight Loss



Moong dal, also known as split yellow bean, is India's one of the favourite dals, which has manifested in many dishes across the regions. One of the most significant benefits of moong dal is its role in facilitating weight loss. Moong lentil is packed with fibre and plat-based protein, which are known to help reduce weight. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, says, "Moong Dal is extremely light and high on protein. The high quantum of fibre present in the dal keeps you satiated for long. These two factors make moong dal an effective option for weight loss."

Masoor Dal For Weight Loss



Masoor dal is known to be the supreme ingredient for most weight loss diets. It has the perfect amount of carbohydrates to lend a sense of fulfilment, yet being low on the fat content. Its high fibre content slows down the digestion process, adding to its effect on weight loss. One cup of masoor dal as a meal is sufficient to provide you with all the essential vitamins, proteins and other nutrients. A 100-gram serving of masoor dal holds 352 calories and 24.63 g or 44% of recommended daily values of protein.

Kulthi Ki Dal (Horse Gram) For Weight Loss



According to health experts, adding horse gram lentil to our diet will not only accelerate our weight loss journey but will also help fill the gap of all the essential nutrients that our body requires. If you follow a vegetarian or a vegan diet, horse gram is the best source of protein that you can include in your diet. Moreover, it is loaded with dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals and is low in calories, which makes it an amazing food for everyone, especially for the ones who are watching their weight.

According to a Delhi-based nutritionist, Dr. Ritika Samaddar, "Fibre is a very important part of our daily diet and if you are losing weight, then it is important to load up on foods that are rich in fibre like masoor dal and moong dal. An average adult should take about 15 grams of fibre every day."



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.