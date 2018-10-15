Weight Loss: Indian Ketogenic Diet Plan To Lose Weight, The Healthy Way

Most fad diets today are not efficient; considering they focus on helping you lose weight quickly than doing it in a healthy way. However, some diets like ketogenic diet are said to be based on science. The keto diet follows a process known as ketosis. It emphasises on eating a low-carbohydrate and high-fat diet. The reduction in carb intake causes the body to get into a metabolic state called ketosis. When it happens, the body tends to become efficient at burning fat for energy. In fact, many studies have suggested that ketogenic diet helps lose weight and keeps your blood sugar levels stable. We give you an Indian ketogenic diet plan to help you lose weight, the healthy way.

Why ketogenic diet is helpful in losing weight?

Keto diet encourages satiety with lesser cravings; thanks to the high-fat food intake.

It promotes fat loss than lean body mass, majorly due to decreased insulin levels.

It decreases appetite-stimulating hormones like insulin and ghrelin. This decrease is attributed to the reduction in carbohydrate-intake.

It promotes calorie expenditure due to metabolic effects of converting fats into energy.

Indian ketogenic diet for weight loss:

According to Ms Jaee Khamkar, Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, "Ketogenic diet works on the principle of consuming high amounts of fat, protein and little amount of carbohydrate."

Here is a simple Indian ketogenic diet plan that you could use for weight loss; as suggested by Ms. Khamkar.

All type of meats can be consumed - mutton, chicken, fatty fish and eggs; all of these foods are rich in protein and fats.

Nuts and oil seeds like almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, muskmelon seeds, pine nuts, flax seeds and chia seeds are allowed in keto diet.

In salad, you must have spinach, capsicum, mushrooms, cabbage, lemon, tomatoes (moderate amount) and cauliflower.

Vegetarians must meet their protein requirement from paneer, yogurt (dahi), cream and cheese. All of these are very low in carbohydrates and high in fats.

Like other fatty products, butter, coconut oil (MCTs), ghee (clarified butter), and olive oil are rich in conjugated linoleic acid - a fatty acid that may promote fat loss. These can be used as salad dressing or for seasoning purposes.

Use these foods to lose weight through ketogenic diet. However, it is best to consult a nutritionist or a dietician for a properly constructed diet plan. A diet plan is generally altered according to one's body type and weight.