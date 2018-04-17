Weight Loss In Summers: Summer Foods and Workouts That Could Burn Up Quick Kilos

The summers are upon us. As the temperatures continue to soar, we are sure most of us have started missing the winters already. But is it all that bad? We don't think so. Especially for those looking to lose weight, summers may prove to be the best season. Why you ask? The plethora of low calorie summer foods, a higher metabolic rate and a range of summer workouts, could prve rather effective in shedding some quick kilos.Summers without a glass of chilled nimbu paani? Tough to imagine right? The fact that it is the easiest to make, that too with bare minimum ingredients, plays its role too in its massive popularity. Squeeze a fresh lime in chilled glass of water, add to it a spoonful of sugar or salt and voila you have for yourself one of the ultimate desi cool drinks. Lemon water can help you shed those extra kilos, due to its richness in pectin fibre. This fibre helps you to feel full for a longer period of time. Lemon is also rich in ascorbic acid that aids digestion. A good digestion helps facilitate weight loss too.Watermelons are extremely low on calories. You would be surprised to know that 100 grams of watermelon contains only 30 calories and 0 percent saturated fats. 92 percent of watermelon weight is just water. The decent amount of fibre content of water melon also helps aid weight loss. Fibre takes time to digest, which means it stays in your system for long, and gives you a feeling of fullness. For that matter all summer melons(Read: muskmelon, honeydew) being delicious thirst quenchers, are also low in calories and hence are great for your summer weight loss plan.Consultant nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta says, says that summer vegetables are low in calories and hence, including more of them in your daily diet will help you lose weight quicker. Vegetables like cucumber, bottle gourd or lauki, eggplant or brinjal and bitter gourd are all foods that are very healthy and can promote weight loss.Indians eat a lot of curd during the summers, in the form of lassi and chhaas, which is great to promote digestive health. A troubled digestion can hinder weight loss in a big way. Make sure you include a lot of probiotics in your diet to keep your digestive system healthy during the summers.Besides being an excellent stress buster, swimming can prove to an effective workout to lose weight. Did you know water is much heavier than air and that means much more resistance while working out. It aides blood circulation, builds stamina and helps you lose weight, all while staying cool. While swimming you can burn as many as 600 calories per hour!Surfing is a great way of building endurance and you may burn anything between 500 to 800 calories in an hour while surfingCycling helps in pumping of heart and lungs which aids in weight loss. Any person having issues regarding knees can opt for cycling for weight loss.Make sure you carry enough water with you, when planning to hit the roadThis summer, load up on weight loss friendly foods and work out well and get the fabulously fit body you have so ardently dreamt of.