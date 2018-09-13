Weight Loss: High Protein Egg Breakfast Recipes To Cut Belly Fat

Proteins are often called the building blocks of life. This is because these proteins are required to carry many essential functions of the body including growth and repair of muscle, connective tissue and skin. Another very important role of protein is its impact in weight loss. Protein increases levels of appetite-reducing hormones like GLP-1, PYY and CCK, while reducing levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin. This making you crave less, thereby aiding weight loss. This is why nutritionists across the world often up the intake of protein in their client's diet too. Eggs make for a great source of bio-available protein. 100 grams of boiled eggs contain 13 grams of protein, which adds up to 26 percent of general recommended daily allowance(RDA) according to USDA.



According to Dr. Simran Saini, Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi, "Eggs are high on protein and protein is a must in your weight loss diet. The best ways to prepare eggs for weight loss is an egg white salad, or a quick omelette with several veggies, or a sandwich with egg whites."

Additionally, eggs are decently low on calories. A large egg contains only about 78 calories (with the yolk) as per the United States Department of Agriculture. Egg whites contain only 52 calories. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, eggs help in boosting the metabolic activity of the body.



Here are 3 delicious and high protein egg breakfast recipes you can include in your weight loss diet



1. Scrambled eggs

It is creamy, comforting and as easy as it gets. Here is an incredible recipe that will give your mornings a nutritional start.

2. Omelette In A Mug

Pressed for time? Can't think of spending any time in the kitchen? No issues. Try this protein-packed delight made in a mug. Yes, we're serious! This delicious omelette made with the goodness of green bell pepper, ground black pepper and cheese this omelette is a treat. If you want to make it weight-loss friendly try not including bacon.

3. Baked Eggs With Beans

Eggs and beans, wrapped in a tangy tomato sauce and baked to perfection. There, we saw you slurping.

Got some more interesting recipes to share? Do write to us in the comments section.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.