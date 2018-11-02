Weight Loss: Eating Almonds Will Help You Shed Weight Naturally

Since Diwali is round the corner, it's the best time to gorge on sweets, dry fruits and nuts. From kaju katli, soan papdi, gulab jamnus to cashews, raisins, pistachios and almonds, there is a plenty of choice. But one should be mindful of making the right choice of food to eat and to avoid. With that note, eating dry fruits and nuts may help you shed weight naturally, especially almonds. Why almonds, you ask? According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "Almonds are a good source of the minerals zinc, magnesium and potassium, and are super rich in antioxidant and vitamin E that support the brain, cardiovascular and respiratory systems. They also help in keeping your skin healthy." But that's not it; almonds are known to be rich in cholesterol-lowering mono-unsaturated fatty acids like oleic acid and palmitoleic acids. Their high fibre content helps keep blood sugar levels normal.



Even health experts and nutritionists swear by almond's ability to promote weight loss. According to Nutritionist and Physiologist Ritesh Bawri, "Almonds are an excellent source of nutrition. They are packed with potassium, magnesium, iron, calcium and fibre; all of these are essential for a healthy weight loss." While almonds pack innumerable nutrients and health benefits, they are known to promote weight loss. These nuts are calorie-dense; however, when eaten in the right quantity, it can do wonders on the extra flabs on the body.



A study published in the International Journal of Obesity found that almonds may help you shed weight naturally. Researchers found that people eating a diet rich in almonds lost more weight than those on a high-carb diet with the same number of calories. So, almonds are great for weight loss; do not shy away from sprinkling some of them on your salads or toss them in your breakfast cereals.



Almonds are full of fibre. The skin of the almonds contain high amount of dietary fibre that helps in proper digestion of the food and result in healthy bowel movement. Moreover, fibre also keeps us full longer time. Nutritionist Ritesh suggests soaking the almonds in water in order to remove anti-enzymes and make them healthier. The anti-enzymes prevent various minerals from being digested, which end up causing a deficiency. Additionally, almonds have high protein content, which helps in the development of lean muscle mass. Plus, the mono-unsaturated fats maintain and reduce our body mass index (BMI).

So, not just during Diwali time, you may eat almonds throughout the year to shed those unwanted kilos.