Weight Loss: 5 Tips To Eat Healthy And Enjoy Your Vacation Guilt-Lessly!

So, you have been good all year round, tried to keep away from junk food and liquid calories, and think you can finally indulge to your heart's content on your year-end vacation? Well, it is not a bad idea to enjoy that bite of chocolate cheese cake and may be a piece or two of pizza, but to binge all through your vacation may not be the best idea, if you are looking to shed some weight. While we are not asking you to eat salads and soups all day, but there are many ways in which you can keep a track of your calories on a holiday too!

Here are some handy tips to enjoy your holiday to the fullest, without worrying about the post-holiday weight gain:

1. Keep Your Body Well Hydrated

With all the touring and hustling, it is very important to keep yourself hydrated and vitalised through the day. Failing to do so may not only drain you but also take a major toll on your health. Keep sipping into water. Sometimes thirst signals get intermixed with hunger signals and you think of grabbing a bit of something greasy or sugary, whereas you are actually just thirsty. If the plain taste of water bores you, you can also drink fresh juices, coconut water, green tea etc.

2. Carry Light Snacks

Pack some healthy snacks in your bag; for instance, a packet of nuts like almonds, walnuts, cashews, and seeds like sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and chia. These nuts and seeds are packed with fibre; munching into them helps keep you satiated for long and prevent you from bingeing on other fattening snacks.

3. Choose Wise

Cheese like feta, goat cheese, cottage cheese and ricotta are considered to be good quality and healthy cheese. They are packed with protein, calcium and good fats. You can enjoy them, without worrying much about your calorie count. At the same time, make sure you do not binge on pizzas or cheese fingers too much of that may induce extra kilos.

4. Try Not To Leave Your Hotel On An Empty Stomach

Always try to grab a healthy and filling breakfast before you head out. If you are starving, you are most likely to eat anything and everything you find in your next destination. This may add to unnecessary calorie pile-up.

5. Enjoy Local Produce

Ditch processed junk and trans-fat-rich foods and eat fresh food instead. If you are in a new place, it is a good idea to relish the fresh local and seasonal produce of the area. If you are in tropics, try some tropical fruits. If you are in a beach, try some refreshing coconut water.

Keep these tips in mind, and eat healthy and clean on your holidays.

