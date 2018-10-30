Weight Loss: 5 Healthy Indian Breakfast Options To Cut Belly Fat

Indian food is often associated with all things greasy and spicy. While the assumption is not completely wrong, we do boast of some of the hottest and indulgent dishes around the globe- to be thinking that, that is all we have to offer is a bit unfair. According to experts, Indian cuisine is rich with dishes that are not only healthy and filling but weight-loss friendly too. Most of our dals make for a good source of plant-based protein. There are multiple preparations that involve fermented goods, which are said to be beneficial for gut and digestion. A healthy digestion is key for sustainable weight loss.





Here are some of the best Indian breakfast options for weight loss





1. Idli: Idlis are steamed, which makes them a delicious low-calorie food. They are not fried in fattening oil or slathered over with butter. Idlis are made with fermented batter of rice or urad dal. Fermented foods enable better breakdown of minerals and vitamins in our body, which further helps in digestion. Bad digestion can lead to weight gain, as the body is not able to absorb and assimilate the nutrients properly.



2. Poha: It is filling, light and good for your weight loss goals too. Apart from this, it is low in calories, easy-to-digest and serves as a great probiotic. This is because the dish is made by parboiling paddy and then drying it out in the Sun for a few hours. After this, the dried product is beaten flat to make poha. A healthy gut is crucial for digestion, which in turn ensures there is no unnecessary weight gain.

3. Dhokla: Dhokla is made of besan, which is a good source of protein. Protein induces a sense of satiety. If you are feeling full, you are less likely to binge on fattening foods. Since dhokla is steamed and not fried, it is also a hit with people looking to lose weight. Fermented foods are easier to digest. This helps enable a healthy gut flora and an improved digestion.

Dhokla is made of besan, which is a good source of protein.



4. Moong Dal Chila:Moong dal is packed with good quality proteins. Protein helps increase the levels of appetite-reducing hormones like GLP-1, PYY and CCK. It also simultaneously reduces levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less, thereby aiding weight loss.



5. Anda Bhurji: Egg is touted to be the best source of bioavailable protein. You can throw in your favourite herbs and veggies to make it more healthy and filling. Make sure you do not use too much of oil while frying the eggs.



