Weight Loss: 5 Easy Protein-Rich Breakfast Recipes To Save Your Time And Calories 

Losing weight is not an easy affair, but fortunately, we have figured a number of factors that may speed up and sustain weight loss. One of the most essential components of weight loss is your diet. With so many junk and unhealthy options around, we are losing sight of what our body really needs as opposed to what our body craves for. While there is nothing wrong in indulging once in a while, making it a habit maybe an invitation to dozen of empty calories. A healthy and balanced diet is key to sustainable weight loss. As you chart yourself a healthy diet, make sure it is enriched with protein, which helps induce satiety. It also helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin, which keeps your cravings in check. Therefore, it is a good idea to include protein in all your meals, especially your breakfast. Breakfast helps kick-start your metabolism. Skipping breakfast may hamper your weight loss goals severely. Therefore, if you have been missing your breakfast because you were too pressed for time, or didn't like what was on the breakfast table, you have arrived at the right place.

Here are 5 easy and yummy high-protein breakfast recipes you can try at home:

1. Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are the quickest and the yummiest start to any day. Creamy and soft scrambled eggs blended with cheese and bacon makes any breakfast spread worth waiting for.

2. Oats And Yogurt Porridge Parfait

This recipe is a delicious and a sweet combination, packed with lots of proteins and very less calories. This fusion will keep you energised throughout the day. Oats are also a great source of fibre, which takes long to break down and digest, making sure you are full for a longer spell.

3. Paneer Besan Chilla

Chilla is a traditional Indian breakfast recipe loved across Northern part of the country. This recipe combines gram flour and grated cheese in a unique way - a perfect substitute to heavy parathas laden in ghee or oil.

4. Sprouts Chaat

Lentils are an excellent source of plant-based protein. If you are a vegetarian and have been on a lookout for protein-sources, then try making this quick and sumptuous dish. Packed with the goodness of rajma, moong dal and kaala chana, you can not only have this eclectic recipe for breakfast but also pack it later for the day. Munch into it when cravings hit.

5. Quinoa Pancakes

Quinoa is packed with all essential amino acids, which make it a complete source of protein. These wholesome pancakes are an ideal start to any morning. Top it with some fresh fruits and munch away.

Including these recipes in your breakfast may prove to be a game changer. Do tell us which one you liked the most.

