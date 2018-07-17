Weight Loss: 5 Desi Protein Rich Breakfast Ideas For Weight Loss

When you talk about weight loss, you cannot look over the significance of protein in the journey. Also called the building blocks of life, proteins are large biomolecules, or macromolecules, consisting of one or more long chains of amino acid residues. As far as weight loss in concerned, protein help you keep satiated. It increases levels of appetite-reducing hormones like GLP-1, PYY and CCK, while reducing levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less, thereby aiding weight loss. While you can find plenty of protein supplements in the market, nutritionists and fitness experts would always recommend that you have most of it through your daily diet. As Indians we are blessed with a variety of grain, pulses and flour which are loaded in protein. There are several ways and combinations in which you can give your mornings nutritious kick-start . Experts say breakfasts are very essential for breakfast, it plays a crucial role in boosting metabolism.



Here are some protein rich foods with which you can start your day.



1. Anda paratha: Eggs are the best source of bioavailable protein. A breakfast meal with eggs provides significantly greater satiety and lowers the desire to eat until the lunch and thus, keeping cravings and bingeing away. While making an anda paratha, make sure you do not fry your paratha in low grade refined oil. Choose a good vegetable oil to make sure your weight loss goals are not hampered.

2. Dailya: Daliya makes for an excellent source of protein. Daliya is also high on weight loss friendly fibres and low on glycemic index. You can mix daliya with milk, or make it savoury and team them with veggies.

3. Besan Chila: Besan (gram flour) is a very healthy flour to cook with and gives a lot of protein to start your day. Here's a delicious recipe to help you with the same.

4. Soya Uttapam: These delicious uttapams made with low fat and high protein is just the right kind of motivation you need at the start of your day. Here's the recipe of the same.

5. Oats Idli: Idli in itself is one of the healthiest foods known to mankind. Made with fermented rice or batter, it is a great food for your gut. A healthy gut ensures healthy digestion. A good digestion is a key to healthy weight loss. In this version you can use oats to give your mornings a healthy start. Here's the recipe of the same.



Load up on these foods and lose weight the healthy way. Have some more ideas to share? Do write to us in the comments section.