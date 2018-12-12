Weight Loss: 5 Common Mistakes That Could Be Preventing You From Losing Weight 

Do you think you have done everything that you needed to do to cut that bulge and are yet to see any significant change? Let us tell you a secret; weight loss cannot be achieved overnight. It is a gradual process. Your diet, fitness regimen, lifestyle habits are all very crucial to ensure sustainable weight loss. Another very important aspect one must remember while on a weight loss journey is the importance of wise choices. Many a times we end up making mistakes that seem very insignificant but could prove detrimental to our weight loss goals.

Here are 5 common mistakes that have been coming in the way of your weight loss:

1. Your salad may not be as healthy as you think

Yes, you heard us! Your salad can also prove to be a fattening affair if not made right. Swap fattening salad dressings like mayonnaise and white sauce with healthy ones like vinegar, Greek yogurt and olive oil. Be wary of the toppings too. Make sure your salad is not laden with cheese or bacon.

2. Soups are healthy but make sure they are clear

Souping is a great way to fill yourself when you are not looking to have a whole meal. Make sure you choose clear soups over their creamy versions. Clear broths are much healthier and weight-loss friendly, in terms of nutrition too.

3. Watch out for the size of your plate

Bigger plates give you the impression that you are eating very little as your food is scattered all across. You often get up for the second and third helping, even if you do not need any. While we are not saying that you reduce your regular portion size, it is always better to have smaller plates to get the correct picture.

4. Beware Of Hidden Sugar

Reducing sugar in diet is often not enough. It is important to seek out for the hidden sources too. Ketchups, cereal, cookies and condiments are often filled with refined sugar that could induce weight gain by generating empty calories.

5. Make sure you are cooking slightly

With the advancement in technology, there are many cookwares and cooking techniques that could help you in your weight loss journey. For instance, you can use cooking sprays in place of oil dispensers to ensure your oil consumption is in check. Using non-stick cookware with lids is also known to reduce the amount of oil for cooking. Nowadays, air fryers are also getting popular in the health and fitness circles.

Remember, it is never too late to make amends. Take note of these mistakes and let us know how it has impacted your weight loss journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.