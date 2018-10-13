Weight Loss: 5 Best Breakfast Foods For Weight Loss

Weight loss could prove to be an overwhelming time for a few. All bodies are not the same, hence each journey also does not guarantee same results, but that does not mean you start starving yourself or skipping meals. According to some experts, our metabolism is the best during mornings. Which means, whatever you eat in the morning gets used up by the body fast. Therefore skipping breakfast is not really a great idea if you are planning to shed some extra kilos. However that does not mean you start stuffing yourself with anything. An ideal weight-loss friendly breakfast should be low on simple carbohydrates. They should be high on protein and fibre. Since both of them take long to digest, they keep you full for long and prevent cravings. It is also advisable to choose whole fruits over juice. Juicing fruits may cost you healthy and weight loss-friendly fibres.

Here are 5 Amazing Breakfast Foods For Weight loss



1. Oatmeal: Oatmeal is packed with compound beta glucan which increases satiety. Oast are very low in calories and tends to reduce your cravings, slow down digestion and makes you feel full for longer. You can spruce up with some fresh fruits and yogurt, or make an energy granola bar.



2. Eggs: With their high quality proteins and fat soluble vitamins, eggs are the perfect delicious treats for anyone looking to lose weight. You could have them scrambled with veggies, or have an omelette.

Weight loss: Eggs are packed with weight-loss friendly protein

3. Greek yogurt and fruits: Experts say that hung curd boasts of twice the amount of protein and half the carbs when compared to normal yogurt. Not just this, the sodium content in Greek yogurt is also half! If you need a little extra sweetness, throw in some fresh fruits such as raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and dig in.



4. Flaxseed smoothie: Flaxseeds are a good source of fibre, aid in digestion and help in suppressing hunger. You can enjoy flaxseeds in a smoothie for breakfast with kiwi and pear or apple and cinnamon.

5. Moong dal chilla: Moong Dal Chila is made with protein-filled moong dal. You can make a thin crepe with moong lentilm thinly sliced onions, and half a teaspoon of oil on a non-stick pan for best effect

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

