Weight Loss: 3 High-Protein Nuts That May Help Cut Belly Fat

If you are on a weight loss spree, you may have been told about the significance of a healthy and balanced diet in your life. A balanced diet is an eclectic mix of fruits, vegetables, grains and nuts, packed with their own range of nutrients. Nuts are an essential part of a sustainable weight loss regimen. You can have them raw, blend them in your smoothies, and also use them as toppings to your cereal. Munching into a handful of nuts could help support heart health, keep bad cholesterol at bay, make your brains sharper and even help promote weight loss. Yes, you heard us. Some of these nuts contain good fats and proteins, which makes them an excellent alternative to various fattening snacks.

Here are some of the nuts that are best known for weight loss:

1. Almonds

A rich source of protein, almonds are a healthy addition that you can make to your weight loss diet. Protein induces satiety and regulates hunger hormone ghrelin, which prevents cravings. The fibre also helps prevent overeating by keeping you full for longer. They also happen to be a good source of amino acid called L-arginine that is instrumental in burning fat. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity found that almonds may help you shed weight naturally. Researchers found that people eating a diet rich in almonds lost more weight than those on a high-carb diet with the same number of calories. Eating about 4-6 almonds a day is said to be ideal. However, it is advised you consult your nutritionist about the right quantity for you.

Here's a healthy almond recipe you can try for weight loss: Broccoli and almond soup.

Weight loss: A rich source of protein, almonds are a healthy addition that you can make to your weight loss diet

2. Walnuts

Walnuts are known to be effective appetite suppressors, due to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, plant-sterols and protein. Walnut is a very versatile nut; it can be used in smoothies, yogurt, salads and what not. You can also keep a jar of walnuts at your office desk and munch onto them through the day. Walnuts are hot in nature, make sure you do not eat too many in the day.

Here's a healthy walnut recipe you can try for weight loss: Figs With Walnuts And Almonds

Weight loss: Omega-3 fatty acids in liver help in naturally cleansing it



3. Pistachios

Did you know 100 grams of pistachios contain 20 grams of protein? Make sure you do not have the salty ones that are available in market as excess sodium can take your weight loss goals for a toss by inducing water weight. Pistachios also contain mono-unsaturated fats, which are also known to support sustainable weight loss. They keep you full and energised. If you are not eating more calories than you're burning, you are good to go.

Weight loss: Did you know 100 grams of pistachios contain 20 grams of protein

Want to lose some quick pounds, make sure you add these crunchy nuts to your weight loss diet today!

