Weight Loss: 3 Ayurvedic Drinks To Lose Weight And Reduce Belly Fat

Who wouldn't hate to see their stubborn belly fat? There is no denying the fact that belly fat is one of the most difficult parts to get rid of. However, the ancient science of medicine, Ayurveda suggests some amazing herbal remedies that may just help with cutting the flab. According to Ayurveda, obesity is a disorder of the fat tissue and metabolism. In this condition, the fat tissues tend to increase in numbers and block all the channels in the digestive system, which further lead to weight gain. Ayurveda suggests some herbal drinks that are said to help cut the belly fat. Do not forget to pair these herbal remedies with a healthy and balanced diet and exercises along with an active lifestyle.

Ayurvedic remedies to reduce belly fat

1. Guggul (Commiphora Mukul)

Guggul is a herb that has long been used in various Ayurvedic medicines. It contains a plant sterol known as guggulsterone, which is said to promote weight loss by stimulating the body's metabolism. Moreover, it is known as a natural cholesterol lowering herb too. Guggul tea is known to be effective in many ways.

2. Triphala

Triphala is known to eliminate toxins from the body and rejuvenates the digestive system. It is an ancient preparation made using three ingredients, which include amalaki (amla), bibhitaki and haritaki, all of which have cleansing properties. Ayurveda suggests taking triphala churna in hot water at least two hours after dinner and half hour before breakfast.

3. Punarnava

Punarnava is effective in weight loss process. It has diuretic properties that help the kidney and urinary bladder to function better that further helps in flushing out toxins from the body without the loss of essential nutrients and minerals like potassium and electrolytes. It can also help in managing digestive issues like constipation, thereby helping lose weight, the healthy way. Drink punarnava tea in order to lose weight.

Try these herbs along with a healthy diet and exercises to lose weight and cut the stubborn belly fat.