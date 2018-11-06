Weighing Yourself Daily May Help Weight Loss: Having This Drink May Help Too!

Have you been trying to lose weight? You must hear this out. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, weighing yourself daily could prove fruitful. The findings, led by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of California in the United States, showed that people who do not weigh themselves at all or did rarely were less likely to lose weight than those who weighed themselves often.

People who weighed themselves six to seven times a week had a significant weight loss (1.7 per cent) in 12 months.The scientists revealed, monitoring your behaviour or body weight may help increase one's awareness of how changing behaviours can affect weight loss. The results will be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2018 in Chicago.

The team examined the self-weighing patterns of 1,042 adults (78 per cent male, average age 47) and whether there were differences in weight change by these self-weighing patterns over 12 months. The participants weighed themselves at home as they normally would, without interventions, guidance or weight loss incentives from researchers.

The team identified several categories of self-weighing adults, from those that weighed themselves daily or almost daily to adults who never used at-home scales. People who never weighed themselves or only weighed once a week did not lose weight in the following year, the scientists noted.

Ginger water for weight loss



Ginger water is one of the best drinks to pump up metabolism and weight loss. Dr. Shikha Sharma in her book '101 Weight Loss Tips' writes, "Drinking adrak in water early in the morning is good as it reduces water retention and helps in digestion, especially for kapha and vata constitution people."

Ginger is an excellent herb to promote digestion. Digestion and weight loss are very closely interlinked. Poor digestion may lead to slowing down of the metabolic rate. Consuming ginger water right in the morning may do wonders for your metabolism and digestion. According to The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies by Dr. Vasant Lad, "The first key to prevention of indigestion is to enhance the digestive fire. One of the best herbs to kindle agni is ginger.

How to make ginger water:



1. Take half teaspoon grated ginger and boil it in 3 cups of water. Let the ginger steep in water for about ten minutes.

2. Use a strainer and pour the water in glasses.

3. Consume lukewarm.

If plain ginger water is too boring for you, you can also make this delicious lemon-ginger detox water.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

(With inputs IANS)