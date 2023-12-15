Wedding Bells Ringing? Here's Nutritionist-Approved Diet Plan To Fit Into Your Wedding Dress

Weight loss diet should include all the right foods.

So, you've got the ring, and now the countdown to the big day has begun. Amidst the whirlwind of wedding preparations, it's easy to let self-care take a backseat. But what if we told you there's a wedding diet plan that not only promises to make you shed those extra pounds but also leaves you feeling energized and radiant? We found a nutritionist-approved plan that's not just for brides and grooms but for anyone wanting to look their best during the wedding season. Get started with a month-long journey towards a fitter you.

Nutritionist Shikha Singh shared a wedding diet plan on her Instagram handle and claimed one could lose up to 10 kgs in just one month by following it. Isn't that impressive? Shikha shared the full day's diet plan from morning till evening with healthy and delicious options. Let's take a look.

Here Is A Full-Day Wedding Diet Plan For Weight Loss By Nutritionist Shikha Singh:

Early Morning: Chia Seed Water (7-7:30 am)

Start your day on a hydrating note with a glass of chia seed water. These tiny seeds pack a powerful punch of nutrients, providing a boost of energy and keeping you full. The gel-like consistency of chia seeds in water is not just refreshing; it's also a fantastic way to stay hydrated, promoting healthy skin and digestion. Click here to learn how to make it.

Breakfast: Overnight Oats (8-8:30 am)

Bid farewell to the morning rush with a breakfast that's both convenient and nutritious - overnight oats. Mix oats with your favourite milk, top it with fruits, and let it sit in the fridge overnight. Wake up to a delightful bowl of creamy goodness that's rich in fibre, keeping you satisfied until lunchtime. Plus, oats are known for their heart-healthy benefits, giving you one more reason to fall in love with this breakfast choice. Click here for some wonderful overnight oats recipes.

Lunchtime: Moong Dal Salad (1-2 pm)

Dive into a colourful bowl of moong dal salad for lunch. Packed with protein, moong dal promotes muscle building and helps keep those hunger pangs at bay. Combine it with an array of vibrant vegetables for a nutrient-packed meal. This salad not only aids in weight loss but also contributes to a glowing complexion, thanks to the variety of vitamins and antioxidants it contains. Guess what? We have the perfect moong dal salad recipe for you.

Evening Snack: Black Coffee/Green Tea and Nuts (4-4:30 pm)

Combat the post-lunch slump with a dose of caffeine from black coffee or green tea. These beverages not only provide a much-needed energy boost but also boast metabolism-boosting properties. Pair them with a handful of nuts for a satisfying snack that's rich in healthy fats and protein, keeping you satiated until dinner.

Dinner Delight: Tomato Soup (Before 7 pm)

As the day winds down, treat yourself to a warm bowl of tomato soup for dinner. Low in calories and high in antioxidants, tomatoes are a fantastic addition to your pre-wedding diet. The soup is not just comforting but also aids in digestion and promotes a sense of fullness. Enjoy it before 7 pm to allow your body ample time to digest before bedtime. Click here for an easy tomato soup recipe.

Nightcap Drink: Turmeric Tea (9-9:30 pm)

Wrap up your day with the golden goodness of turmeric tea. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric helps soothe your body and aids in digestion. Sip on this warm concoction as you wind down, setting the stage for a restful night's sleep - a crucial element in any successful wedding diet plan. Click here for the recipe for turmeric tea.

Remember, this wedding diet plan is not about extreme restrictions or deprivation; it's about nourishing your body with wholesome foods that contribute to your overall well-being. Combine this dietary roadmap with regular physical activity, stay hydrated throughout the day, and most importantly, listen to your body.