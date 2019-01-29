Watch: Video Of Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra Cake Cutting Ceremony At US Wedding Reception Is Simply Adorable

Highlights Nick Jonas's parents hosted a reception for the newly weds in US Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's reception was held at family restaurant The couple is seen exchanging coquettish looks after cutting cake

Newly-weds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a grand wedding in Jodhpur. The world beheld the downright royal wedding festivities in awe, and unless you've been living under a rock, you would know about the wedding that was one of the most talked-about events of 2018. The couple also made headlines for their post-wedding vacation in the picturesque Switzerland, where she went skiing with her new family, which also included Joe Jonas's fiancée Sophie Turner. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in the news again as pictures from their Southern wedding reception hosted by Nick Jonas's parents, are flooding the internet. According to reports, the wedding reception held at Nellie's Southern Kitchen, which is a restaurant in North Carolina in the US.

The wedding reception was also attended by Priyanka Chopra's mother and brother, as well as the entire Jonas family. Nick Jonas's mother Denise Jonas was seen wearing a saree and the couple also cut a gorgeous-looking wedding cake. A video of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra cutting the cake and feeding it to each other was posted on Instagram by a fan page. The video shows Nick Jonas feeding the cake to a coy Priyanka, as the crowd goes, 'awww', in the background.

The restaurant where the reception was held is owned by Nick Jonas's dad and the menu at the restaurant, according to a report by Vogue magazine, includes Southern comfort food, including dishes like meatloaf, dumplings, and fried catfish. The report also claimed that the menu features recipes by Nick Jonas's great grandmother. Priyanka Chopra looks cheery and jovial in all the videos and photos from the reception and even posted a happy picture from the reception. She simply captioned the snap as, "Fam jam."

