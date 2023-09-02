Watch: These Contestants Wrestled Each Other In A Pool Filled With Gravy, Here's Why

There are many different types of wrestling competitions, such as arm wrestling, sumo wrestling, beach wrestling, freestyle wrestling and even oil wrestling. One of the most bizarre kinds that is making headlines worldwide is the Gravy Wrestling Championship. In this contest, participants grapple with each other for a solid two minutes in a pool filled with Lancashire gravy. This unique event takes place annually in England. But it is more than just another competition: the event's proceeds go towards charitable causes.

The event is not really a test of contestants' wrestling skills. They are scored on the criteria of "fancy dress, comedy effect, and entertainment," as explained by the official website of the World Gravy Wrestling Championships. It also states that, "This event is all about the fun factor, we're not looking for serious wrestlers." On 28th August 2023, the 15th edition of this annual spectacle unfolded at the Rose 'N' Bowl pub in Stacksteads, England. 16 men and eight women dove headfirst into the two-minute showdown, all while being drenched in hundreds of litres of gravy. The verdict on the ultimate champions was in the hands of a four-judge panel. In the men's division, Ravin Gravy, known as Natan Kendall, emerged victorious, while the women's title was claimed by The Bacup Bavarian, also known as Patina Bury.

This distinctive wrestling championship began in 2007 when competitors first wrestled in a shallow pool filled with Lancashire gravy, initially made from meat juices and vegetables. However, over time, the gravy was switched to a mixture of corn flour and caramel. In 2019, the event was also featured in the Guinness Book of World Records. Deemed as "one of the world's craziest culinary competitions," the event resumed last year after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

According to the BBC, this year's championship aimed to raise money for the East Lancashire Hospice which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.

