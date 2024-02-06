Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia's Recipe For Sweet Potato Chaat Has A Healthy Twist

Tamannaah Bhatia posted a quick and healthy chaat recipe (Photo Credit: Instagram/ tamannaahspeaks)

A masaledar chaat can be quite hard to resist for many of us. Even if you're trying to follow a healthier diet, the flavours and textures of street-style chaat can be very tempting. Our favourite celebrities also relate to this struggle. We often see them indulge in chaat items on their cheat day, as shown in their social media posts. One of the stars who loves chaat is Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress recently took to Instagram to share her own recipe for a delicious and easy-to-make chaat, but a healthier one. Most of the ingredients she uses are quite nutritious, which makes the dish a diet-friendly one.

Tamannaah starts by arranging sweet potato tikkis on a plate. She explains that she makes them a little "chatpata" as that's the way she likes them. "I highly recommend it being nice and masaledaar," she declares. Next, she adds grated cucumber on top, reminding her followers that this ingredient is great for one's skin and stomach. "You're going to thank me because it's going to be healthy and yummy," she says. She also tops the tikkis with raita and pudina (mint) chutney.

Next, to add some much-needed crunch, she chooses chana jor garam. This "important" ingredient is very close to Tamannaah's heart. She explains that she used to eat it while growing up and it has now been re-introduced into her life. "I like to eat it with dal chawal too. It is very versatile. It's not fried. So you can enjoy chana jor garam," she assures us. Finally, she sprinkles chaat masala and lemon juice over the dish. She captioned the reel, "Why cheat when u can chaat!"

Watch the complete video below:

Are you going to give Tamannaah's chaat recipe a try? We sure are!

