Watch: Street Vendor Makes Bizarre Bread Rasgulla, Internet Says, 'No Thanks'

A viral video shows a vendor making 'bread rasgulle' (Photo: Instagram/ shoaibfoodie)

Some time ago, a video showing the preparation of "rasgulla idli" made a lot of waves online. This bizarre fusion of two popular Indian delicacies made many foodies angry. The majority of people seemed to disapprove of the idea (read the full story here). More recently, another food experiment involving rasgulla has taken the internet by storm. In this case, too, people are far from happy with the final result. This one is called "Chaashni wali bread Rasgulle". Chaashni refers to a type of sweet syrup.

In the Instagram reel by @shoaibfoodie, we see a street vendor with a receptacle of food items. One part of it holds the regular white-coloured rasgullas in sugar syrup. The other has halved bread slices soaked in some kind of syrup. As the video proceeds, we see the vendor take out two of these halves and place them on a foil-lined plate. He squeezes the slices with a spoon to get rid of excess syrup. He then tops them with the other syrup from the rasgulla container. Watch the full reel below.

The reel has received 8.5 million views so far. Instagram users have been left scratching their heads after watching it. In the comment section, people have wondered aloud about the point of making such a dish. Others have found it to be far from appetising. Many have also responded sarcastically. Read some of the reactions below:

"Diarrhea sponge. Enjoy!"

"At least he is using a spoon."

"Jab sheera daalna tha toh nikala kyu?" ["If you had to add the sweet syrup later, why remove it in the first place?"]

"Pata nahi kyun gale main dard ho raha ha he dekh ke." ["I don't know why watching this makes my throat ache."]

"Diabetes entered the chat."

"Water bread, my favourite."

"No thanks, I don't want water-soaked bread or cake!"

What did you think about this video? Let us know in the comments.

