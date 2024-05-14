Neena Gupta's Latest Cooking 'Experiment' Is A Delicious No-Onion Sabzi Recipe

Neena Gupta posted an experimental no-onion sabzi recipe (Photo Credit: Instagram/ neena_gupta)

We love following Neena Gupta's cooking adventures on Instagram. The veteran actress frequently shares interesting recipe videos and tips on her page. From making paneer from scratch to preparing a healthy tikki, Neena Gupta's recipes keep us hooked! Recently, she took to social media to share a no-onion recipe for an aloo shimla mirch sabzi (a preparation of potatoes and capsicum). She calls the dish an "experiment" because it seems to be her first time using another ingredient in place of onion.

In the video, Neena Gupta first heats oil in a vessel and adds cumin seeds and garlic to it. Next, she adds a paste made of ginger and green chillies. Instead of onions, she adds grated radish. She says that a friend had suggested this substitution to her. However, she has no idea how it will taste later. Once this mixture is cooked, she adds chopped potatoes, capsicum and tomatoes. She flavours the veggies with coriander powder, turmeric, red chilli powder and salt. The final result is a semi-dry sabzi.

Finally, Neena Gupta sits down and tastes the dish she has prepared. Wondering what's her verdict? Watch the complete reel below:

Neena Gupta declared that her experiment was a "successful" one. Are you curious about her other recipes? Before this, Neena Gupta had once shared a delicious-looking recipe for lauki (bottle gourd). The other star ingredient in this dish was channa (chickpeas). Click here to check out the complete story.

If you're looking for a breakfast dish, Neena Gupta's anda bhurji (similar to scrambled eggs) is a must-try. She shares a special hack that she follows while making this delicacy. Read the full story here.

