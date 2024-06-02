Watch: Gold Fish In This Creative Omelette Are Too 'Adorable' To Miss

The user creatively used raw eggs and other ingredients to make a beautiful omelette.

Omelette is undeniably one of the world's most beloved breakfast dishes. From classic French to cheesy varieties and from Denver-style to Spanish omelettes, there are countless ways to prepare this staple morning meal. While many opt for the quick and straightforward method of whisking eggs, a video on Instagram showcased one of the most creatively crafted omelettes you may have ever laid eyes on. It comes with a design that shows two goldfish facing each other. Yes, you read that right. Without further ado, let us explain the process.

In the viral video, the individual starts by spraying oil in a pan. Then, they carefully place two egg yolks side by side in the centre. After that, they create the eyes of the fish using small round slices of mozzarella cheese and sesame seeds for the eyeballs. Surrounding these elements, they spread egg whites. Next, carrot pieces are cut into little heart shapes to form the mouth and tail of the fish. Green chillies, sliced into rounds, are placed above them to represent bubbles in the water. Some cheese is added below the fish, along with vertically cut chillies and coriander leaves to depict the grass. Lastly, white and black sesame seeds are used to represent pebbles in the ocean. Too creative, isn't it?

The text attached to the post read, “Accidentally, two goldfish jumped into the hot pan! Now what should I call it, ‘Egg fry' or ‘Fish fry'? Let me know your thoughts below! Have a nice day.”

Watch the full video below:

The video has amassed over 10 million views. Various people shared their reactions in the comment section.

A user wrote, “It makes me smile and i'm hungry now.”

Another one added, “That is so adorable.”

Many called the dish “Amazing.”

“Too cute!! Too bad my kids are grown up they would have loved the fish,” read a comment.

Someone said, “So creative and sweet.”

What are your thoughts about this video? Do not forget to tell us in the comments.