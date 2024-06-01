Watch: Little Girl Caught Gorging On Food From Fridge, Her Reaction Is Epic

The baby froze in the same position when caught eating cinnamon bun.

Raiding the refrigerator for a little snack late at night is something we just can't resist. Well, it seems age is no barrier when it comes to hunting for a yummy treat in the refrigerator. A recent video, shared by an Instagram user @maserati_maine, shows a baby girl standing on a shelf of a half-open fridge and secretly gorging on a cinnamon bun. She was caught red-handed, but she had a plan. The kid stood there like a statue avoiding any eye contact and didn't even respond to a tap on her arm. The clip was shared along with the text, "Nah these new kids are BAD and then she's gonna just stand there like if I don't move you can't see me."

Also Read: Watch: Baby Tries Popsicle For The First Time; Her Adorable Reaction Will Make You Smile Wide

Watch the full video here:

The video left the internet in splits. Users pointed out the kid's hilarious reaction after being caught gorging on food. "She thought she turned invisible," read a comment accompanied by a handful of laughing emoticons.

This user joked, "The shake made her freeze and become invisible!!!"

"'If I don't see her she doesn't see me'. (Laughing emoticons)", a comment read.

Some called the toddler, "Mannequin challenge champ".

Another said, "She played the mannequin challenge real quick (laughing emojis)."

Many related to the baby girl and reminded them of their own childhood.

Also Read: Watch: Toy Story-Themed Restaurant Delights Guests With Interactive Experience

Food videos featuring kids almost always grab the internet's attention. In one such delightful addition, we saw a toddler, joyfully running away with an ice cream box. The viral clip showed the little one hurriedly opening the refrigerator and grabbing an ice cream tub. While his mother runs after him, the kid rushes towards the sofa. The kid quickly opens the box and dips his finger into the ice cream. Click here to know more.