Watch: 'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Shares Her Sister's Chicken Curry Recipe

Will you recreate Courteney Cox's Chicken Curry recipe?

'Friends' star Courteney Cox is back with the perfect chicken recipe for the weekend - Chicken Curry prepared with coconut base. In a new video on Instagram, the actor shares that this is her sister's recipe, and this is how they make Coconut Chicken Curry in Alabama, US. Just like her character Monica from the hit sitcom, Courteney too, loves to cook and her social media is filled with mouthwatering cooking videos. Would you like to try out her Chicken Curry recipe? Here is how the actor makes it.

The recipe is simple, needing just a few ingredients - chicken breasts, chicken broth, coconut cream, some curry powder and garlic salt. In her recipe, the actor begins by adding 2 cups of chicken broth, a can of coconut cream, 2 spoons of curry powder, and a pinch of pepper in a pan. She advises cooking this mixture on medium-low heat and seasoning the mixture with garlic salt. Meanwhile, she cuts up raw chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces. Once the sauce thickens, she sets it aside, leaving a bit in the pan. Then, she adds a thin film of oil to the pan and cooks the chicken pieces on medium-high heat. Finally, she serves the chicken and sauce with some white rice. She recommended using toasted shredded coconut as a garnish.

Check out the full video here:

"I love that being Monica is part of your personality," a fan wrote in the comments. "Dinner for tomorrow night sorted," another wrote. Meanwhile, some people were not impressed with the chicken curry. "I love you too much so believe me it hurts me to say this is not even close to what chicken curry should look like. But still, I value the efforts," read a comment.

If you are a fan of chicken curry, here are some more options for you to try:

1. Chicken Tikka Masala

This recipe consists of tender pieces of chicken marinated in yoghurt and spices, grilled to perfection, and served in a rich and creamy tomato-based sauce. Recipe here.

2. Butter Chicken

This is a popular dish in Indian cuisine which consists of marinated chicken simmered in a rich tomato-based sauce, infused with butter, cream, and a blend of spices. Recipe here.

3. Nimbu Hari Mirch Murg

This is a tangy, spicy chicken dish, perfect for a dinner party. It is flavourful and an easy chicken recipe. Check out the recipe here.

4. Chicken Do Pyaaza

This is a Punjabi favourite chicken dish made with fresh garam masala, ginger-garlic, kasoori methi, onions, cream and spices. Click here for the full recipe.