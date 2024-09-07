Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Glimpse Of His Cooking Adventure On A 'Busy Day'

Diljit Dosanjh is a passionate foodie. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh has taken the world by storm with his singing and acting skills. His ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour has been a hit, with incredible performances in the US, Europe, Canada, and the Middle East. Now, he's ready to bring the tour to India, and fans are eagerly awaiting. While his music is a fan favourite, Diljit is also known for being a foodie. If you follow him, you're likely familiar with his regular cooking videos on social media. Recently, he shared another sneak peek from his cooking journey on a "busy day," walking us through his day and showing how he made a mouth-watering chicken curry.

In the video, Diljit is seen placing plates back in the dishwasher before heading out for a shoot. While in his vanity van, he can be heard saying, "Jaate hi bhook lag gayi" (I was hungry as soon as I left). He tries some blackberries, finds them too sour, and remarks, "bahut hi khati hain" (they're very sour). He then tastes grapes and proceeds to his shoot. Upon returning home, he mentions, "firse bhook lag gayi" (I'm hungry again). He shares a glimpse of his whole masalas and starts preparing his meal, crushing the spices with a mortar and pestle.

Also Read: Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Eating Amritsari Naan With Co-Star Neeru Bajwa In A Dhaba

He heats ghee in a pan, adding bay leaves, the crushed masala, garlic, onions, and salt, and sautes them. Next, he adds chicken pieces, turmeric, red chilli powder, tomato puree, and more spices, and lets it cook with the lid on. The video also shows another pot of chicken simmering on the stove. Diljit makes an attempt at cooking roti, and though its shape isn't perfect, his effort is impressive. He wraps up by enjoying the chicken curry he prepared and savouring what looks like a traditional Indian dessert. The caption reads, "What a busy day baby."

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's Latest Instagram Entry Shows His Love For Crispy Dosa

Diljit Dosanjh's cooking videos are a big hit with his fans. In May, the actor-singer shared a shardai recipe that had everyone drooling. In the video, he was seen grinding the ingredients into a fine paste using a mud vessel similar to a mortar. Using a large pestle, Diljit crushed the ingredients evenly and mixed them in a circular motion. Once finished, he poured the chilled and refreshing shardai into a large brass bowl and drank it all in one go. Read more about it here.

What do you think Diljit Dosanjh will cook next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!